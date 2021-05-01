4th Round: Browns select Cincinnati T James Hudson with No. 110 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected Cincinnati T James Hudson in the fourth round with the No. 110 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson, a Toledo native who began his college career as a defensive lineman at Michigan, started 10 games this past season for the Bearcats, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors and an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Hudson redshirted his first season with the Wolverines as he converted from the defensive line to the offensive line. He appeared in two games in 2018, which would end up being his final season with Michigan. He sat out almost all of 2019 before taking on a full-time role in 2020.

Hudson was a key member of one of the nation's best offensive lines. The Bearcats averaged 5.8 yards per carry and allowed just nine sacks all season.

Hudson will begin his Browns career as a tackle but could potentially get some exposure to guard, said Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Hudson impressed at the Senior Bowl and was considered a "high ceiling" prospect by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who wrote Hudson is "raw but athletic with big, strong hands and the potential to get substantially better with additional technique and strength training."

Hudson is the fourth player to join the Browns through the 2021 NFL Draft. Northwestern CB Greg Newsome (1st Round, No. 26) was selected Thursday and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2nd round, No. 52) and WR Anthony Schwartz (3rd Round, No. 91) were added to the roster Friday.