6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected RB Demetric Felton in the sixth round with the No. 211 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Felton was used as a wide receiver and running back during his four seasons with the Bruins. This past season, he started five of six games and amassed 668 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 22 catches for 159 yards and three more scores.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Felton will begin his professional career as a running back but is poised to make an impact all across the offense.

"Part of the appeal to Demetric was his ability to line up all over, speaking of versatility," Stefanski said. "We list him as a running back, but we need to get him on campus and see what he can handle and see what he can do. You have plenty of reps you can look at down there at the Senior Bowl where he is lining up all over. That is to be determined in role, but you can pencil him as a running back at this moment."

For his career, Felton rushed for 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 99 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns. He hauled in a career-best 55 passes for 594 yards as a junior in 2019.

"I have been waiting for this my whole life," Felton said. "To be able to go on a team that is surrounded by so much greatness is really exciting for me. I can't wait to be a part of the team."

Felton is the first running back to be selected by the Browns since they used a second-round pick on Nick Chubb in 2018. Now, Felton is poised to join Chubb and Kareem Hunt in one of the best RBs rooms in the NFL.

"I am super excited," Felton said. "I love to compete so being able to go and practice against the best of the best and with them, that is super exciting for me. I am going to soak up all of the information I can from them. I am just super excited for this opportunity."