What picks do the Browns have in 2022?

The Browns will have a similar amount of draft ammunition when the NFL Draft heads to Las Vegas in 2022.

After making eight picks and two trades in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Browns currently hold eight picks to be used on next year's draft class.

The total was at seven before the weekend, but the Browns added a fourth-rounder Saturday afternoon to next year's collection when they traded their 113th (fourth round) and 257th (seventh) overall picks to the Detroit Lions for a 2021 fifth-round pick (153) and a 2022 fourth-round pick, which gives the Browns two fourth-round picks for next year.

That was the second trade the Browns conducted in the 2021 draft, and it led to the selection of LB Tony Fields II. The first trade occurred on Day 2, when the Browns moved their 59th and 89th overall picks to the Panthers and returned the 52nd and 113th. Pick No. 52 was used to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and pick No. 113 was exported in the trade with the Lions.

Here's where the Browns' 2021 picks currently stand: