2021 Draft Analysis: Browns 'stayed true to the process' and ramped up versatility across the board

May 01, 2021 at 06:50 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns_2021_DraftRecap_Day3_2560x1440

The more you can do.

If you're looking for a one-sentence summation of the Browns' eight-man, 2021 draft class, that might just be the best way to describe it.

Starting with first-round selection of Greg Newsome II and ending with UCLA's Demetric Felton in the sixth round, the Browns added a number of talented, versatile players to a roster already chock full of them at most positions. That versatility component will be vital for a group of rookies that will be guaranteed nothing when they arrive for their first season in the NFL.

"The reality of the situation is all these guys come in and work and have to earn roster spots and earn a role," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "Quite honestly, we have a lot of work to do before we get to September and the season opener. We are certainly hopeful and excited about the guys we were able to add to the organization but we have a lot of work to do before we reach our ultimate goals this season."

This time last year, Cleveland attacked its deficiencies on offense through free agency and the first round of the draft (Jedrick Wills Jr.) while patching holes on defense with a number of players who signed one-year deals. This year, with the starting offense set to return in full, the Browns attacked the defense, signing six players with starting experience in free agency and welcoming back three key players — DT Andrew Billings, CB Greedy Williams and S Grant Delpit — who were unable to play last year.

As a result, the Browns entered the 2021 draft with as few of noticeable roster holes as they've had in years thanks to the foundational, cornerstone picks Cleveland made in 2017 (Myles Garrett) and 2018 (Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb) and the work Berry and Co. have done over the past year-plus. That allowed the Browns to truly hone in on the top available players who aligned best with what the team hopes to accomplish in 2021 and beyond.

"I think we really went into it to find players that fit their roles within our offensive and defensive systems," Berry said. "Certainly versatility is an added bonus, but really we went with prospects that we thought were No. 1, very talented, and No. 2, had the physical and mental characteristics to execute their responsibilities within our offensive and defensive schemes."

At the top, Newsome provided the perfect mix of a player who was ranked among the best overall in the 2021 class and also filled a position where the Browns could use more depth and competition. Though the Browns added veteran slot CB Troy Hill in free agency, they said goodbye to three key contributors at cornerback from 2020 — Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson and Tavierre Thomas. Newsome will have to earn whatever playing time he receives but the opportunity is there to take on a big role right away if he proves he's ready.

On Day 2, the Browns moved up to No. 52 to put themselves in a scenario they never envisioned when they entered Round 1. Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was projected by many as a first-round pick and was a player the Browns considered with their first-round selection, gives the defense an athletic, hybrid-style of defender who can hit like a traditional linebacker and guard tight ends and slot receivers like a traditional safety.

Later in the evening, the Browns added a wide receiver, a position at which the Browns are returning all of their major contributors for 2020. But this wide receiver, Auburn's Anthony Schwartz, offers an element of Olympic speed that was missing in a big way last season when Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the year with a knee injury. Now, the Browns have multiple options for field-stretching, end-arounds and whatever else Kevin Stefanski and Alex Van Pelt can draw up during the next few months.

"He has world-class speed, as you guys know." Stefanski said. "That is a part of his game that we were excited about. That is why he is added to this roster. Let's see again where his role can grow. He is a young player. That is the thing with all of these guys, get them on campus, see what they can handle, move them around, see what they can do and use them in different spots."

Versatility truly came to the forefront on Day 3.

Fourth-round T James Hudson began his college career as a defensive tackle before switching to offense. Now, after one full season of starting under his belt, Hudson will begin his time with the Browns at tackle before taking on some additional responsibilities on the interior.

Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai comes to Cleveland billed as a run-stuffer, but the Browns are intrigued by his potential as someone who can rush the passer. Togiai showed flashes of just that in a standout, three-sack performance a few months ago in a win over Penn State.

Fifth-round LB Tony Fields II recorded a boatload of tackles and big plays over four seasons at Arizona and West Virginia. He fell to the Browns in the fifth round likely due in some part to his size (222 pounds), but the team views him as another kind of player who can help the defense evolve into a unit capable of stopping all of the speed and movement offenses around the league have unleashed in recent years.

"Versatility shows up in this game in terms of alignment, in terms of your job, what you do. You love guys that can pass rush and drop into coverage. I think you see it across rosters these days," Stefanski said. "You want to be able to impact the game in multiple ways and I think at linebacker, certainly the guys we were able to add this weekend — guys that can run, guys that can play the run, guys that can play in pass coverage and zone. I think that is a big key to our success as a defense is having a bunch of guys that can do a bunch of different things."

Fifth-round S Richard LeCounte gives the Browns another versatile option in a safety room that is suddenly deep and dangerous in the wake of Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s emergence, Delpit's return and the signing of John Johnson III.

And then there's Felton, a player so versatile his specific position was a point of debate after his pick announcement. The Browns will start Felton in the RBs room, but he'll look to make an impact all across the offense after catching 99 passes during his career at UCLA.

Felton's selection was a fun, fitting finale for the Browns' 2021 Draft. Now, the work really begins.

"There are 32 teams tonight that are going to be celebrating the draft class, and they are all going to be very excited," Stefanski said. "We are excited because we stayed true to the process but we have to let this thing play out and we will see over the course of years, how we did. But certainly, Andrew, I thought was outstanding just setting the board, conducting these meetings, and then staying true to the board over these rounds."

Here's a full look back at our coverage, including links to everything we produced, of the Browns' 2021 NFL Draft class.

Photos: Greg Newsome II Arrives in Berea 

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
1 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
2 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
3 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
4 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
5 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
6 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
7 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
8 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
9 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
10 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
11 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
12 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
13 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
14 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
15 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
16 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
17 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
18 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
19 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
20 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
21 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
22 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
23 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
24 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
25 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
26 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
27 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
28 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
29 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
30 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
31 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
32 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
33 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
34 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
35 / 35

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Day 1

Round 1

No. 26 - CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II with No. 26 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Social media reacts to Browns selecting Greg Newsome II

5 things to know about Greg Newsome II, the Browns' 1st pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Analysis: Draft board falls Browns' way, and the defense keeps getting better

Greg Newsome II ready to 'give my all to Cleveland,' prove himself as top cornerback of 2021 draft class

East Cleveland Shaw High School senior Maya Tomoto announces Newsome pick

Newsome hears from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and ownership

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski post-pick press conference

Greg Newsome II post-pick conference call

Greg Newsome II post-pick press conference

Greg Newsome II arrives in Cleveland

Photos: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Through The Years

Check out photos of Browns 2021 second round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
3 / 15

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
4 / 15

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
5 / 15

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) looks on against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
6 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) looks on against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
7 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. Owusa-Koramoah was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
8 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. Owusa-Koramoah was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The defense for No. 4 Notre Dame has been solid all season during a 6-0 start. It is about to face its biggest challenge. The Fighting Irish will host top-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
9 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The defense for No. 4 Notre Dame has been solid all season during a 6-0 start. It is about to face its biggest challenge. The Fighting Irish will host top-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
10 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 2 , 2019 in Louisville , Ky . (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
11 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 2 , 2019 in Louisville , Ky . (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates sacking Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
13 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates sacking Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) gets away from the grasp of Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
14 / 15

Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) gets away from the grasp of Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 15

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Day 2

Round 2

No. 52 - LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

2nd Round: Browns select Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with No. 52 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Social media reacts to Browns trading up, drafting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

5 things to know about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns' 2nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah describes 'monumental feeling' of being drafted by Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hears from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and ownership

Paul DePodesta post-pick press conference

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah conference call

Lake Catholic High School coach Marty Gibbons announces Owusu-Koramoah pick

Photos: Anthony Schwartz Through The Years

Check out photos of Browns 2021 third round pick Anthony Schwartz

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (5) carries between LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) and linebacker Patrick Queen (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (5) carries between LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) and linebacker Patrick Queen (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs pass drills during warmups prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs pass drills during warmups prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs with a reception past Mississippi State defenders for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs with a reception past Mississippi State defenders for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) tries to fight off a tackle by Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) tries to fight off a tackle by Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back John Dixon (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
7 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back John Dixon (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz runs the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 11

Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz runs the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (5) carries past LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
10 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (5) carries past LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 11

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Round 3

No. 91 - WR Anthony Schwartz (Auburn)

3rd Round: Browns select Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz with No. 91 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

5 things to know about Anthony Schwartz, the Browns' 3rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Anthony Schwartz hears from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, ownership

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett announces Schwartz selection

Anthony Schwartz post-pick conference call

Glenn Cook posk-pick press conference

Day 3

Round 4

No. 110 - OT James Hudson (Cincinnati)

4th Round: Browns select Cincinnati T James Hudson with No. 110 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

News Updates: Browns add 2022 4th-round pick in trade with Lions

5 things to know about T James Hudson, the Browns' 4th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

New Browns T James Hudson credits Joe Thomas film for big college transition

James Hudson hears from Kevin Stefanski, ownership

James Hudson post-pick conference call

Cleveland Browns 2021 Fan of the Year Kendalyn Mackay announces the Hudson selection

No. 132 - DT Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)

4th Round: Browns select Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai with No. 132 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

5 things to know about Tommy Togiai, the Browns' 5th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tommy Togiai hears from Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, ownership

Dan Saganey post-pick press conference

Tommy Togiai post-pick conference call

Round 5

No. 153 - LB Tony Fields II (Arizona)

5th Round: Browns select West Virginia LB Tony Fields II with No. 153 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar and lineman Eric Metcalf announce Fields' selection

Browns scout Charles Walls breaks down the pick

Tony Fields II post-pick conference call

No. 169 - S Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)

5th Round: Browns select Georgia S Richard LeCounte III with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Browns scout Colton Chapple breaks down LeCounte pick

Richard LeCounte III post-pick conference call

LeCounte hears from Berry, Stefanski, ownership

Round 6

No. 211 - RB Demetric Felton (UCLA)

6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Felton hears from Berry, Stefanski, ownership

Felton post-pick conference call

Related Content

news

Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 selections of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns added five players to the roster on the final day of the draft
news

6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland uses its final pick of the draft on a running back
news

5th Round: Browns select Georgia S Richard LeCounte III with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland makes its 4th pick of Day 3 with 1 more to go
news

New Browns T James Hudson credits Joe Thomas film for big college transition

Hudson has watched Joe Thomas' film ever since he switched to the position in college. After being drafted by the Browns, he might get to hear from Thomas himself
news

5th Round: Browns select West Virginia LB Tony Fields II with No. 153 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 3rd player on Day 3
news

5 things to know about Tommy Togiai, the Browns' 5th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Togiai enters a DT room that will have plenty of competition for starting spots in 2021
news

4th Round: Browns select Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai with No. 132 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland makes its 2nd pick in the 4th round and adds a Buckeye in the process
news

5 things to know about T James Hudson, the Browns' 4th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Formerly a defensive tackle, Hudson made the switch to offensive line early in his college career
news

News Updates: Browns add 2022 4th-round pick in trade with Lions

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes from the 2021 NFL Draft
news

4th Round: Browns select Cincinnati T James Hudson with No. 110 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds more depth to the offensive line
news

8 players to watch during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft

Here's who could be on the Browns' radar for the final day of the NFL Draft
Advertising