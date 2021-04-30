Analysis: Draft board falls Browns' way, and the defense keeps getting better

After adding six significant additions to the defense in free agency, Newsome became the seventh. And, well, the Browns have eight more picks left in the 2021 NFL Draft, so there figures to be a few more players of note left to discuss in the coming days.

Specifically, Newsome is the third player — second cornerback — added to a secondary that was hamstrung by injuries — both serious and nagging — from the very start of training camp. That's why Berry was quick to stress the selection of Newsome had little to do with the status of Greedy Williams, Cleveland's 2019 second-round pick who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

This wasn't about one player and one spot. It was about supplementing a position group that can truly never have too much depth.

"Cornerback is a group where we want to be deep and we want to have a lot of guys who can cover," Berry said. "I think we saw the value of having really good cover corners last year, and that is an area where we want to be deep over time."

Newsome showed that ability the moment he arrived at Northwestern, where he started four games as a true freshman before blossoming as a sophomore. Though he finished his career with just one interception, Newsome provided black-hole coverage all throughout a junior campaign that ended with him earning First-Team All Big Ten and Third-Team All-American honors. Perhaps most impressively, Newsome didn't allow a single completion on third down.

"One of the things that we do like about Greg is he can find the ball and ultimately play the ball down the field," Berry said.

Now, Berry and Stefanski will want to see Newsome do the same in a Browns uniform. In previous years, Newsome might have seen a clearer path to immediate playing time. As the seventh (and counting) new face on Cleveland's defense, Newsome will have to earn his role, whatever it ends up being, when the team hits the field for training camp.