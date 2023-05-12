Browns sign 9 undrafted free agents

The Cleveland Browns have signed nine undrafted free agents.
The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players. The positions include pairs of defensive ends, linebackers and safeties. The group also includes a cornerback, tight end and running back. Rookie minicamp will run from today, Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|College
|Hometown
|Caleb Biggers
|CB
|5-10
|202
|23
|Boise State
|Baltimore, Md.
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|6-4
|225
|22
|Utah
|Auburn, Ala.
|Thomas Greaney
|TE
|6-6
|250
|24
|Albany
|Bedford, Mass.
|Hassan Hall
|RB
|5-10
|196
|22
|Georgia Tech
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|6-1
|209
|21
|Ohio State
|South Orange, N.J.
|Jeremiah Martin
|DE
|6-3
|265
|22
|Washington
|San Bernardino, Calif.
|Tanner McCalister
|S
|5-11
|191
|23
|Ohio State
|Rockwall, Texas
|Lonnie Phelps
|DE
|6-2
|247
|22
|Kansas
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Charlie Thomas III
|LB
|6-3
|216
|23
|Georgia Tech
|Thomasville, Ga.