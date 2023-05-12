Transactions

Browns sign 9 undrafted free agents

The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players

May 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed nine undrafted free agents.

The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players. The positions include pairs of defensive ends, linebackers and safeties. The group also includes a cornerback, tight end and running back. Rookie minicamp will run from today, Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeCollegeHometown
Caleb BiggersCB5-1020223Boise StateBaltimore, Md.
Mohamoud DiabateLB6-422522UtahAuburn, Ala.
Thomas GreaneyTE6-625024AlbanyBedford, Mass.
Hassan HallRB5-1019622Georgia TechAtlanta, Ga.
Ronnie HickmanS6-120921Ohio StateSouth Orange, N.J.
Jeremiah MartinDE6-326522WashingtonSan Bernardino, Calif.
Tanner McCalisterS5-1119123Ohio StateRockwall, Texas
Lonnie PhelpsDE6-224722KansasCincinnati, Ohio
Charlie Thomas IIILB6-321623Georgia TechThomasville, Ga.

