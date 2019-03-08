Browns tender 3 players

The Browns on Friday tendered restricted free agent Rashard Higgins and exclusive rights free agents defensive tackle Trevon Coley and defensive back Jermaine Whitehead.
Higgins, a fifth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, blossomed in his third season with the Browns, catching 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Higgins has 72 receptions, 961 yards and six touchdowns.
Coley has started 29 games over the past two seasons in Cleveland, compiling 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety.
Whitehead, whom the Browns claimed via waivers from the Packers midway through last season, played exclusively on special teams in his seven games with Cleveland.