#BrownsCamp Daily

Presented by

#BrownsCamp Daily: DBs coach analyzes competition in CB room

Aug 12, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

One of the biggest competitions happening at Browns Training Camp is taking place in the cornerbacks room, where 10 players are jostling for spots on the depth chart.

Denzel Ward, a three-year veteran who led the Browns with 18 pass deflections last year, is at the top. After him? Well, that's where the competition starts.

The primary spotlights have been on 2021 first-round pick CB Greg Newsome II and 2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams, who has garnered plenty of reps throughout camp as he recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury a year ago.

Defensive backs coach/pass-game coordinator Jeff Howard has watched each player closely in each practice so far and believes the Browns are in great shape no matter who wins the battle for a starting spot.

"They're both playing outside for us and then Greg is also taking some reps in the slot," Howard said Wednesday before the 12th practice of training camp. "They're both long. They both have good speed. They're able to press. They both have some good zone reactions. They're comfortable when the ball is in the air."

The other spots in the CBs room are up for grabs, too. Free-agent acquisition Troy Hill is a safe bet to land as the slot corner, where he thrived with the Los Angeles Rams last year. Beyond him, Brian Allen, AJ Green, Robert Jackson, MJ Stewart Jr., Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas are vying for whatever spots are left at the position.

The competition has been strong so far — some of the best defensive days of camp have been highlighted with pass breakups and tight coverage. The decision for who lands at the top of the depth chart won't be easy for Howard, but he'll be able to trust whoever lands the jobs.

"We are going to compete in these preseason games and these training camp practices, and we are going to sort it out at the end of it and we are going to see who ends up coming out the best," Howard said. "We're going to compete at the highest level because ultimately, we want to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL."

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 12 of Training Camp.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 12

Check out photos from the twelfth day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
1 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
2 / 30

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
3 / 30

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
4 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
5 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu (67) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
6 / 30

Offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu (67) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
7 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
8 / 30

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
9 / 30

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
10 / 30

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
11 / 30

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
12 / 30

A helmet during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
13 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
14 / 30

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
15 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
16 / 30

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
17 / 30

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
18 / 30

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
19 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
20 / 30

Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
21 / 30

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
22 / 30

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Romeo McKnight (57) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
23 / 30

Defensive end Romeo McKnight (57) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
24 / 30

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
26 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
27 / 30

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
28 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
29 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
30 / 30

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Fresh Takes: Browns Observations from Training Camp - Day 12

'He expects perfection': Bill Callahan continues to push Browns O-Line to be great

Kevin Stefanski says QB Baker Mayfield will not play in 1st preseason game

Bill Callahan has seen 'a lot of improvement' from Jedrick Wills Jr.

Browns close Wednesday's practice to the public, will practice inside due to inclement weather

Watch This

Social Watch

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: New veteran leaders help Browns defense mesh

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield believes Browns offense 'has gotten better' 

Here's what else you might have missed from the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: OL coach Bill Callahan continues to be 'huge resource' for Browns

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 9 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski praises CB Greedy Williams for persevering through injury recovery

Here's what else you might have missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Donovan Peoples-Jones shines again on Day 7

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense thrives under intensity of first padded practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Chubb cements future in Cleveland

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense steps up on Day 4 as Browns enter day of rest

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Fans arrive back in Berea and bring the energy on Day 3

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield already showing more comfort in Year 2 under offensive system

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski explains roster philosophy with cutdown day looming 

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Wednesday's action in Berea
Advertising