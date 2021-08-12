BrownsCamp Daily: DBs coach analyzes competition in CB room

One of the biggest competitions happening at Browns Training Camp is taking place in the cornerbacks room, where 10 players are jostling for spots on the depth chart.

Denzel Ward, a three-year veteran who led the Browns with 18 pass deflections last year, is at the top. After him? Well, that's where the competition starts.

The primary spotlights have been on 2021 first-round pick CB Greg Newsome II and 2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams, who has garnered plenty of reps throughout camp as he recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury a year ago.

Defensive backs coach/pass-game coordinator Jeff Howard has watched each player closely in each practice so far and believes the Browns are in great shape no matter who wins the battle for a starting spot.

"They're both playing outside for us and then Greg is also taking some reps in the slot," Howard said Wednesday before the 12th practice of training camp. "They're both long. They both have good speed. They're able to press. They both have some good zone reactions. They're comfortable when the ball is in the air."

The other spots in the CBs room are up for grabs, too. Free-agent acquisition Troy Hill is a safe bet to land as the slot corner, where he thrived with the Los Angeles Rams last year. Beyond him, Brian Allen, AJ Green, Robert Jackson, MJ Stewart Jr., Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas are vying for whatever spots are left at the position.

The competition has been strong so far — some of the best defensive days of camp have been highlighted with pass breakups and tight coverage. The decision for who lands at the top of the depth chart won't be easy for Howard, but he'll be able to trust whoever lands the jobs.

"We are going to compete in these preseason games and these training camp practices, and we are going to sort it out at the end of it and we are going to see who ends up coming out the best," Howard said. "We're going to compete at the highest level because ultimately, we want to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL."