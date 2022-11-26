Burning Questions for Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

For the second time this season, the Browns are looking to end a losing streak.

They're hoping this one stops at two after a four-game losing streak earlier this season took a huge blow to the chances of being in a playoff race in December. A win this week would not only snap a losing streak, but generate some momentum ahead of Deshaun Watson's debut next week in Houston.

What questions do the Browns face this week? Let's dive in.

1. Can the defense slow Brady?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn't carried the Buccaneers (5-5) to as high of a level as he had in previous years, but he's still been very efficient with the football — he's fourth in the league with 2,805 passing yards and has thrown 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Myles Garrett, 26, was admirable of what Brady, 45, has still been able to do in his second decade in the NFL.

"I don't care if I have to say it, but what he's doing is still mind-blowing each game," Garrett said. "Being able to have his body prepared to go through that beating, and I know it's physical and demanding throughout the week and he's always prepared. He's kept himself to a strict diet and regimen to do what he has to, and it's impressive to see and watch and appreciate."

Brady's maintained his potency in the pocket at his age by getting rid of the ball quickly and using a strong offensive line to avoid sacks. He's been sacked just 14 times this season and is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a 258-yard and two-touchdown performance in a win over the Seahawks in Week 10. Tampa Bay had a bye week last week.

The Browns' approach to defending Brady isn't about doing something different to defend him — with 23 seasons of experience, nothing will surprise him anymore — but rather executing their assignments as consistently as possible.