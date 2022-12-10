Burning Questions for Week 14 vs. Bengals

1. What type of improvements will Watson make?

All eyes will be on Watson again after a less-than-stellar Browns debut last week in Houston. The offense failed to find the end zone — the first time that's happened in a game Watson started in his career — but the Browns still managed to find a win with two touchdowns from the defense and one from special teams.

Those plays won't happen every week, of course, and the Browns and Watson both know that they'll need more production quickly to remain in the hunt. Watson identified a few of the errors that led to some of his incomplete passes that showed how much rust he has to knock off.

"It was just more mechanics, just my base, my shoulder plane and my shoulder leverage and keeping that up high," he said. "It was just all fundamentals with that."

The offense is capable of doing a lot more with Watson than what they showed last Sunday, and that includes more run-pass option plays and QB bootlegs that get Watson moving and allow him to make plays with his legs. Those plays will likely become more frequent once Watson shows more consistency.

The Browns didn't expect Watson to emerge from his 11-game suspension in perfect form, but they do expect him to show signs of progress now that his first start is over.