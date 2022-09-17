Burning Questions for Week 2 vs. Jets

The Browns have a chance to make history in a couple ways Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

First, a 2-0 start. That's what the Browns are gunning for against the Jets after they won their first Week 1 game since 2004 last week. A second win to open the season would be their first 2-0 start since 1993.

What was life like then? Bill Belichick was the Browns' head coach. Vinny Testaverde was the quarterback. "Dreamlover" by Mariah Carey was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100. The first ever "Jurassic Park" movie was released that year and won three Oscars.

And that's a perfect segway into the second feat that could be achieved.

Noted "Jurassic Park'' fan Myles Garrett is two sacks away from breaking Clay Matthews' all-time sack record, which here cover here later. He could grab them in quick order after sacking Panthers QB Baker Mayfield twice on consecutive plays last week.

A lot needs to happen, however, for the Browns (and Myles) to accomplish those achievements, which leads us into our Week 2 edition of Burning Questions.

How can the Browns step up their pass game?

It won't require any drastic changes from what they did last week in Charlotte.

QB Jacoby Brissett completed 18-of-34 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown, but two opportunities for a lot more yards — and likely two more touchdowns — were left on the table on two incompletions.

If Brissett had completed one or both deep ball attempts to WR Amari Cooper or RB Kareem Hunt in the first quarter, the game might not have come down to the final seconds. Cooper and Hunt were both open and would've had a path to the end zone, but both passes were overthrown.

Cooper said the incompletion on his play was due to a different look than they expected.

"That is the thing about games is you are not always going to get the look that you prepare for," he said. "On that particular look, usually I release outside, but the corner jumped so far outside that I had to release inside. I just reacted to it, and Jacoby was not accustomed to seeing that look on that play that we ran in the game. It was just a different type of look.

"As far as (if it) can it be fixed, absolutely. The next time we see it, I'm sure he will drill the ball right in there."

Connecting on the deep balls is one way for immediate improvement, but the group has to be better at communicating at the line of scrimmage, too, after the group struggled to line up on several plays. The Browns took two delay-of-game penalties in the third quarter and had several other close calls, mostly in the first few drives to open the game.

Those problems can't linger, and Brissett knows it.