The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New York Jets   

2. Get After Joe Flacco

In Week 1, the Browns harassed quarterback Baker Mayfield all day long en route to four sacks, six quarterback hits and 19 total pressures. If they can take advantage of rookie fourth round RT Max Mitchell and dinged up veteran LT George Fant, Myles Garrett (two sacks shy of the Browns Franchise sack record), Clowney and the rest of the Browns pass rushers could have a field day against Joe Flacco. Flacco is in his 15th season, and at no point in his career was he known for his mobility and escapability in the pocket.

In Week 1, Flacco completed 80 percent of his passes from a clean pocket while averaging 7.0 yards per attempt and posting a quarterback rating of 92. When under duress, Flacco completed just 26 percent of his passes while averaging a paltry 2.3 yards per attempt and earning a quarterback rating of just 39.6. Flacco was sacked three times last Sunday (another two were erased by penalties), he was hit another 11 times, which was second most in the NFL, and was pressured on 22 of his drop backs. The Browns need to be stout on the early downs and put Flacco in obvious passing situations. Then they can pin their ears back and get after Flacco, which should lead to sacks, incompletions and hopefully some turnovers.

3. Improved efficiency in the passing game

Last week, the Browns were absolutely dominant on the ground as they amassed 217 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers typically stout front. Nick Chubb led the way with 141 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and Kareem Hunt chipped in 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries of his own. There is no doubt in my mind that priority No. 1 for the Jets will be to slow down the Browns elite running attack. The Jets sold out to stop the run of the Ravens in Week 1 and it worked, limiting Baltimore to just 63 yards on the ground, their lowest output ever with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens however were able to capitalize on the heavy boxes of the Jets by hitting big plays in the passing game, including a 55-yard touchdown strike, that saw Jackson throw for three scores in the Baltimore win.