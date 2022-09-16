News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett react to "Brownie the Elf" logo at midfield

Garrett not concerned about sack record

The Browns could have a new all-time sack record-holder following Sunday's game.

Garrett is two sacks away from breaking the record Clay Matthews has held since 1993 with 62 sacks and 1.5 from tying him. He's always taken a humble approach when asked about breaking the record, commonly stating that he cares most about helping the team win, and his stance didn't change Friday when he was asked about it again now that he's on the doorstep of the record.

"What's important to me is winning," he said. "Whether I tie it, I don't or I break it, whatever it is, but I want to be very impactful in the game. I want to be able to be a game changer for my team. If I don't break the record, that's not going to sadden me. There will be many more games and another game next week. I know he's a great player and he has had a line of great players. I hope to get it, but at the end of the day, it won't wear me down if I don't."

N*ewsome familiar with Wilson*

One matchup worth watching Sunday will feature Browns CB Greg Newsome II lining up across from Jets first-round rookie WR Garrett Wilson.

Wilson, an Ohio State product, was drafted 10th overall by the Jets in the spring and previously played against Newsome in the Big Ten championship game in 2020 when Newsome was at Northwestern. Wilson was capped at four receptions for 49 yards in the game, although Newsome said he only played in the first half.

"I really didn't get targeted too often," he said Thursday.

But Newsome has plenty of respect for Wilson, who was a popular player mocked to the Browns in the lead-up to the draft before they traded their first overall pick to the Texans for Deshaun Watson.