What the Jets are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Jets, we're checking out what they're saying in New York about the game.
It's going to be a tremendous challenge. It's obviously a different run game. Baltimore is much more deceptive where this team is much more direct. Everyone knows they're going to run the ball, where the ball is going to be run — and they still run the ball. And they run the ball for a lot of yards. The challenge is going to be whether or not we can stop them. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on stopping the Browns' run game
It's going to be a tremendous challenge, and it looks like Myles is on a mission. I mean, he looked dirty last week. I'm not going to get into the game plan stuff, but he definitely has everyone's attention. Saleh on facing DE Myles Garrett
They're the same in terms of talent. They're extremely talented. It's crazy when you have, in my opinion, two top 10 backs in the backfield. Very had challenge. Jets DE Carl Lawson on facing RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
It's a team effort when it comes to that kind of stuff. It's preparing for that, and then everybody coming together on gameday and making sure we do our individual jobs. These guys, they're tough. They have a good front, a tough defense and they make you earn it. Jets QB Joe Flacco on facing the Garrett and Clowney
As far as the run game, we have to go in with our big boy pads on. We know they're going to run the ball. Cleveland's always been a team that has run the ball first. Jets LB C.J. Mosley on the Browns' run game
It's very similar to the style of defense we play. It's probably even simpler, in some aspects, because they probably don't do as much, I don't think. I don't have their whole menu, just based off their tape from a year ago. Jets OC Mike LaFleur on Browns D
Myles Garrett is a man on a mission. You could see it last year. You could see it last week. Jadeveon Clowney is always going to be a problem. Jets OC Mike LaFleur on facing Garrett and Clowney