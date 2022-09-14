News & Notes: Donovan Peoples-Jones 'played big' in Browns Week 1 win

When the Browns needed a receiver to make a play on their game-winning drive Sunday against the Panthers, Donovan Peoples-Jones rose to the occasion.

On second-and-12 with 47 seconds left, QB Jacoby Brissett threw a pass to the chest of Peoples-Jones, who had a Panthers defender hurdling over his shoulder to swat the ball down. Peoples-Jones kept his focus, squeezed the pass to his body and immediately put the ball on the turf after he was tackled so the offense could line up again and spike it to stop the clock.

The play, which moved the Browns into Panthers territory, encapsulated the strengths of Peoples-Jones' game: intelligence, poise and athleticism. He got open, completed the catch in traffic and didn't waste time setting the Browns up for the next play.

If he didn't squeeze the pass, the Browns would've faced a third-and-12 and might not have had an opportunity for Cade York to kick a 58-yard field goal to win the game.

"(He was) huge, early and late," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a guy we really trust, and we've had trust in him the moment he stepped on campus. He's going to be where he's supposed to be. He's physical, and he can run away from you."

Peoples-Jones was the most targeted Browns receiver with 11 attempts in Sunday's 26-24 win, the Browns' first in Week 1 since 2004. He caught a single-game career high six passes for 60 yards, which led Browns receivers, and met the expectations the Browns have for him to be the second receiver on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper.

Most of his catches looked similar to the one he made in the final minute — with a defender right next to him, sticking their arm in his vision to break up the pass or force a drop.

Peoples-Jones didn't flinch.