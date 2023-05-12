Cedric Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson reignite high school bond for rookie minicamp

Tillman and Thompson-Robinson both attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and helped each other create paths to the NFL

May 12, 2023 at 01:48 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051223_DTR-Tillman

Cedric Tillman and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are tapping into their high school roots as they begin to grow their pro ones in Cleveland.

Tillman, the Browns' third-round rookie wide receiver, and Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round rookie quarterback, both attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where they helped each other excel as seniors — Thompson-Robinson tossed 38 touchdowns and Tillman caught seven touchdowns that season — en route to earning Power 5 gigs in college.

After more success for Tillman at Tennessee and a few prolific seasons for Thompson-Robinson at UCLA, they'll reunite on the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus this weekend for Browns Rookie Minicamp.

"It's been super cool ever since we both got the call," Thompson-Robinson said. "We've been throwing every day, trying to break down this playbook and learn it as best we can together, so that's helped."

Photos: The Browns 2023 Schedule

The Browns' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
1 / 18

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
2 / 18

WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.
3 / 18

WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
4 / 18

WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 5: Bye Week
5 / 18

WK 5: Bye Week

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
6 / 18

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31
7 / 18

WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 18

WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
9 / 18

WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m. Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
10 / 18

WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
11 / 18

WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 18

WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 18

WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
14 / 18

WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
15 / 18

WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
16 / 18

WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m. The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
17 / 18

WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m.

The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
18 / 18

WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

An NFL reunion didn't appear likely when the duo was in college, particularly before their senior season.

That's because Thompson-Robinson was ahead of Tillman on the depth chart.

Thompson-Robinson didn't begin playing quarterback until later in his high school career and actually was a top receiver his junior year, catching eight touchdowns. Tillman, meanwhile, had two that season.

But then Thompson-Robinson moved full-time to QB his senior, which opened a spot for Tillman. The move that benefitted both players immediately and started their paths to playing in Power 5 conferences — and eventually becoming teammates again in Cleveland.

Thompson-Robinson chuckled and said Tillman would likely "hate me" for telling that story. He also admitted he thought he had the edge over him at wideout in high school.

"Cedric, we would say, was a little bit of a late bloomer," Thompson-Robinson said. "But once he got to Tennessee, he took off from a growth spurt, to the speed, to just everything you could ask for as a receiver. And you guys have obviously seen what he is now and he's gotten picked because of it.

"But starting out, though, I definitely thought I was better than him at receiver."

It didn't stay that way.

Now, Tillman has a chance to become an important piece of a Browns offense that is looking to boost its passing game with QB Deshaun Watson. The growth spurt Thompson-Robinson mentioned has led Tillman into a 6-foot-3 frame, which makes him one of the tallest players in the wide receiver room.

"I'm just going to try to look after those older guys and try to fall after them, but I definitely do think I bring something to the table my size, my ability, what I can do," Tillman said. "So just trying to make plays for this offense."

Thompson-Robinson will be able to help the pass game, too. As a backup to Watson, whom he's trained with a few times at UCLA, he'll have a chance to add input in the QB room and be a young voice for a Pro Bowl player.

"For me to be able to get comfortable with the offense before Deshaun and the rest of the vets get here I think will be huge for me," he said. "But going into training camp and preseason, I think I just want to make sure that I'm as comfortable as possible."

Sharing his first days in the NFL with an old friend should certainly help both of them achieve that goal.

"This isn't our first rodeo," Tillman said. "Just having that relationship with him is cool."

Related Content

news

Position-by-position analysis after the 2023 NFL Draft

A look at every position on the roster after the Browns added seven players in the 2023 draft

news

5 things to know from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM hits on a number of hot topics less than a week before the draft

news

Joel Bitonio donates $1 million to Nevada to fund new football weight room

Bitonio is giving back to the school that built the steps to his NFL platform

news

Myles Garrett expects to 'hunt' in schemes from new DC Jim Schwartz

Garrett believes he could become an even more productive edge rusher under the coaching schemes from Schwartz

news

Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 12 of the Browns' offseason additions, plus other number changes for returning players

news

Amari Cooper 'exactly where I'm supposed to be' following offseason core muscle surgery

Cooper received the surgery in February but has had a smooth recovery

news

Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin offseason program

The Browns are back in Berea for the first time since January to kick off eight straight weeks of meetings and workouts

news

Jack Conklin feeling 'stronger than I have been in a long time' after offseason rehab work

Conklin spent several hours nearly every week of the offseason inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to recover from his season-ending knee injury

news

10 for '22: Which player from the secondary shines most in 2022?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Nick Chubb goes viral with not one, but two weightlifting videos in same week

Chubb's returned to his old high school and put on an epic weightlifting clinic

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the specialists and returners

The Browns overhauled their specialists, added a talented returner and expect their special teams to make big improvements

Advertising