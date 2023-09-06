Deshaun Watson ready to showcase who he is as quarterback in Week 1 against the Bengals

Walker faced Watson twice a year while he was with the Indianapolis Colts. He saw just what Watson was capable of on the field as an opponent, as Walker described that Watson "almost beat us twice by himself."

Walker saw flashbacks of that version of Watson this summer. Now, hearing that Watson is striving to evolve and be a better player than he was in 2020, Walker said is "scary."

"I told him he looks like his old self, the guy that I had to play twice a year in Indy (Indianapolis)," Walker said. "Back to just controlling the whole game and not afraid to make a play, I think that's huge for us. That's huge for our offense."

That confidence in Watson permeates throughout the locker room. RB Nick Chubb was the latest to express his confidence in Watson at the helm of the offense.

"Just knowing who Deshaun is and knowing who he's always been back when he was in high school in Gainesville, GA," Chubb said. "I mean, he's always been a great player, and that hasn't changed since going through college or playing in the NFL. So, we're all confident in Deshaun and what he can do."

That certainty from his teammates does hold a level of significance to Watson. He believes it's a sign of his character.