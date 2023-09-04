Donovan Peoples-Jones looking forward to having a fast start

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has been diligently putting in the work and preparing for the Browns' Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. He is fully focused and determined to make an impact with his skills on the field and is confident in his abilities to contribute to a successful start to the season for his team.

"Donovan's a guy that has made big plays, period, whether it's versus the Bengals. He's made big plays in games down the field, catches," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has catch and run ability, someone that the quarterbacks really trust, know where he's going to be. Very friendly target to throw the ball to."

During last year's Halloween game, Peoples-Jones had an outstanding performance in which he caught four passes for 81 yards, including a remarkable 37-yard catch and run. Additionally, he managed to hurdle a Bengals defender during their 32-13 victory.