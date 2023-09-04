Donovan Peoples-Jones looking forward to having a fast start

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has been diligently putting in the work and preparing for the Browns' Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. He is fully focused and determined to make an impact with his skills on the field and is confident in his abilities to contribute to a successful start to the season for his team.
"Donovan's a guy that has made big plays, period, whether it's versus the Bengals. He's made big plays in games down the field, catches," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has catch and run ability, someone that the quarterbacks really trust, know where he's going to be. Very friendly target to throw the ball to."
During last year's Halloween game, Peoples-Jones had an outstanding performance in which he caught four passes for 81 yards, including a remarkable 37-yard catch and run. Additionally, he managed to hurdle a Bengals defender during their 32-13 victory.
In the next matchup against the Bengals, he caught eight passes for 114 yards in Deshaun Watson's second game as a Brown against the Bengals. Peoples-Jones was among the first to develop chemistry with Watson last season.
Check out photos from practices and the preseason of each of the players who made the 2023 Browns' initial 53-man roster announced Tuesday
That development carried over to this off-season as Peoples-Jones made marvelous catches in training camp.
"His trust in me, my trust in him trusting me, knowing where I have to be each given play, and my trust in him knowing where he's going to put the ball each given play, knowing he's coming to me gives me a lot of confidence, and it's good for the team, Peoples-Jones said."
The fourth-year pro had big moments last season for Browns receiving and as a punt returner.
He caught five receptions last season against the Dolphins and gained 99 yards. Another notable game was against the Bills, where he caught five receptions for 61 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Although he only had 16 receiving yards in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made up for it by returning five punts for 75 yards, which was crucial in winning the game.
"Really just trying to get better in every single way," Peoples Jones said. "Whether that's at the catch point, whether that's my knowledge of the game, knowledge of defenses, situation awareness, really just trying to add a lot of things into my toolkit."