Catherine Raiche likes the Browns' direction heading into the season

Raiche is impressed by Deshaun Watson's leadership, Elijah Moore's performance and the entire defense

Sep 01, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raîche was pleased with what she saw in Browns Training camp this year. 

Raîche gave high remarks on the Browns offense and defense Thursday, noting she was impressed by Deshaun Watson's leadership, Elijah Moore's performance and the entire defense as a whole.

"I think everything we do is a collaborative effort," Raîche said. "We work as a team. So far we're pleased with what we've seen in camp and we're just looking forward to seeing the team in the regular season."

This year's training camp was unique, as the Browns spent the first week practicing in West Virginia. Many players and coaches have said they liked how the first week went and how it strengthened the team's bond.

Watson assumed a leadership role and integrated himself well throughout training camp. He impressed everyone, including Raîche, on how he approached the buildup to the season this year.

"To be able to be with us this entire offseason program and build a connection with his teammates and be able to gain their trust and do everything he's done, I think has been great, and he's been just great to be around," Raîche said.

For the 2023 season, Watson was selected by his teammates as one of five team captains. 

Throughout camp, Watson gained great chemistry with his receivers. His newest addition, Moore, has been electrifying from the start. In the preseason, Moore showcased his impressive versatility when he lined up in the slot, outside and in the running back position all in the same game.

"When you have a guy like him, you've seen how the coaches have been using him in multiple ways," Raîche said. "I just think you want him to get the ball because he's just really good with it in his hands. So, it's just been a very pleasant surprise, and we're looking forward to seeing what he does in the regular season."

During the offseason, the Browns prioritized adding depth to their defensive line with athletic players who can quickly get off the ball. That group now features new faces in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.

The defensive line has been disruptive during training camp, resulting in seven interceptions by the defensive backs in preseason games. The Browns also forced 12 sacks in the preseason. Both categories are something the team struggled with last season.

The unit is aled by first-year Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, whose coaching calling card has been building disruptive defensive lines.

"He's just been honestly getting the best out of our players just by the way – the discipline he brings on that side of the ball, the way he coaches, the way he keeps our defense simple, but in a way that players can play fast," Raîche said. "It's been really nice to see the players embrace this change."

