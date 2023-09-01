Catherine Raiche likes the Browns' direction heading into the season

For the 2023 season, Watson was selected by his teammates as one of five team captains.

Throughout camp, Watson gained great chemistry with his receivers. His newest addition, Moore, has been electrifying from the start. In the preseason, Moore showcased his impressive versatility when he lined up in the slot, outside and in the running back position all in the same game.

"When you have a guy like him, you've seen how the coaches have been using him in multiple ways," Raîche said. "I just think you want him to get the ball because he's just really good with it in his hands. So, it's just been a very pleasant surprise, and we're looking forward to seeing what he does in the regular season."

During the offseason, the Browns prioritized adding depth to their defensive line with athletic players who can quickly get off the ball. That group now features new faces in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.

The defensive line has been disruptive during training camp, resulting in seven interceptions by the defensive backs in preseason games. The Browns also forced 12 sacks in the preseason. Both categories are something the team struggled with last season.

The unit is aled by first-year Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, whose coaching calling card has been building disruptive defensive lines.