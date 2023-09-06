Nick Chubb says it's time to put everything together Week 1 against Bengals

The 2023 Browns are said to be one of the most talented teams the franchise has had in a long time. RB Nick Chubb said he feels good and that the team's offseason work, OTAs and training camp have prepared them for Sunday's season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
"The biggest part is us playing together as one," Chubb said. "Everyone just has to play to their best potential."
The 4-time pro bowler has been the driving force for the Browns on offense since he joined the team in 2018. Against the Bengals, Chubb tends to have some of his best performances. He has played the Bengals nine times in his career, scoring eight touchdowns.
In his first five seasons, Chubb has rushed for over 100 yards in five games against the Bengals. Last season, Chubb rushed for 101 yards and scored two TDs against the Bengals in their first meeting on Oct. 31.
In 2021, in a Week 9 matchup in Cincinnati, Chubb rushed for 137 yards on 14 attempts with an average of 9.8 per carry and scored two touchdowns, marking one of his best games in the NFL.
"I want to play my best no matter who it is," Chubb said. "That's just the biggest thing for me, is going out there and being in my best no matter who we play."
Sunday's game features a Bengals squad that faced challenges this off-season with injuries of their key players. The most notable is Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow, who has returned to the team after being sidelined for a month due to a calf injury. CB Chidobe Awuzie is expected to play in Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL. After missing the 2023 training camp, both players may experience rust early.
However, Chubb isn't taking the division rival lightly.
"It's going to be tough but that's what we expect every year," Chubb said. "No matter if they're not at their best, they will always play us hard so it won't be anything different from us from that aspect. We go into this game knowing what kind of battle is going to be and all of us understand what's ahead of us."