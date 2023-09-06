Nick Chubb says it's time to put everything together Week 1 against Bengals

In 2021, in a Week 9 matchup in Cincinnati, Chubb rushed for 137 yards on 14 attempts with an average of 9.8 per carry and scored two touchdowns, marking one of his best games in the NFL.

"I want to play my best no matter who it is," Chubb said. "That's just the biggest thing for me, is going out there and being in my best no matter who we play."

Sunday's game features a Bengals squad that faced challenges this off-season with injuries of their key players. The most notable is Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow, who has returned to the team after being sidelined for a month due to a calf injury. CB Chidobe Awuzie is expected to play in Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL. After missing the 2023 training camp, both players may experience rust early.

"It's going to be tough but that's what we expect every year," Chubb said. "No matter if they're not at their best, they will always play us hard so it won't be anything different from us from that aspect. We go into this game knowing what kind of battle is going to be and all of us understand what's ahead of us."