Former Browns RB coach Gary Brown passes away

Gary Brown, a former NFL running back who was the Browns' running backs coach from 2009-2012, passed away Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the Dallas Cowboys announced. He was 52 years old.

Brown was the running backs coach for notable Browns RBs Jerome Harrison, Jamal Lewis, Peyton Hillis and Trent Richardson during his tenure in Cleveland. He then became the Cowboys' running backs coach from 2013-2019 and was the running backs coach at Wisconsin in 2021.

Brown also played eight seasons in the NFL before he started his coaching career and split time with the Houston Oilers, San Diego Chargers and New York Giants.