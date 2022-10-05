Team Coverage

Presented by

Greedy Williams 'feels great' to be back in practice

Williams returned to practice Wednesday from a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him since the beginning of the season

Oct 05, 2022 at 04:23 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

100522_Greedy

Greedy Williams kept repeating the same question in his head as he watched practices and games from the sidelines.

"Why does this keep happening?"

The thought flooded Williams' mind after he injured his hamstring and was placed on injured reserve two days before the Browns' season-opening game against the Panthers. He had added another tally to the unfortunate list of ailments he's experienced over his four years as a cornerback in Cleveland, including when he missed four games in 2019 to a hamstring injury and all of 2020 with a nerve issue in his shoulder.

"It's hard," Williams said. "You're just sitting down and thinking, 'Why does this keep happening to me?' I just carried gratitude with it and realized it is what it is."

Williams missed the first four games of the season but is set to return soon — he was designated for reinstatement Wednesday and will be back at practice this week as the Browns prepare to play the Chargers.

"It feels great, man," Williams said. "Going down with a freak injury is kind of crazy, especially with the start of my career. It was just a crazy thing, but I maintained through it and worked my way back."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 4

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Falcons yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
1 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
2 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
3 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
4 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
5 / 45

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
6 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
7 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
8 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
9 / 45

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
10 / 45

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
11 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
12 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
13 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
14 / 45

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
15 / 45

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
16 / 45

A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
17 / 45

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
18 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
19 / 45

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
20 / 45

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
21 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
22 / 45

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
23 / 45

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
24 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
25 / 45

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
26 / 45

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
27 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
28 / 45

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
29 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
30 / 45

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
31 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
32 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
33 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
34 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
35 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
36 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
37 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
38 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
39 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
40 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
41 / 45

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
42 / 45

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
43 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
44 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
45 / 45

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Williams said the injury happened after he overstretched his hamstring in an attempt to make a play on a ball in practice. Such injuries aren't uncommon for cornerbacks, but for Williams, who is coming off a refreshing and mostly injury-free 16-game season in 2021, the time away because of injuries has never felt easy. This one was no different.

To make matters more stressful, the Browns defense has struggled. Most of the issues have occurred in the fourth quarter, where blown coverages have hit the secondary and led to losses against the Jets and Falcons.

Perhaps the return of Williams, whose two interceptions last season happened in the fourth quarter, will provide the late-game spark the defense needs.

"We've been playing well, but it's just these few plays they've given up in the secondary is what everyone sees," he said. "Everybody's been playing well so far. There's just two or three plays in the game that go for 50 yards. We have to lock in on that. Everything's been crisp so far except for those plays."

Williams will likely fill the second outside position opposite Denzel Ward, which would move Greg Newsome II to the slot role, when the Browns look to use five or more defensive back sets.

The Browns will likely use that package a lot Sunday against the Chargers, who boast the league's top passing offense and leading passer in Justin Herbert. The Chargers pass the ball significantly more than they run — they're fifth in the league with 166 pass attempts and 22nd with 94 rushing attempts — so the Browns will need everyone in their secondary to have a full tank of gas.

Although his return isn't solidified for Sunday yet, the Browns could certainly use Williams, who had arguably his best career performance last year in the Week 5 shootout with the Chargers. He intercepted Herbert on a deep ball attempt for his first career interception and forced a fumble.

"I'm in the film room learning all I can," he said. "I'll go out here and give it a try and see how I feel."

Williams said he has a "high" chance of playing Sunday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will see how he looks in practice before the team makes a decision.

"He's been doing a great job off to the side in his rehab," Stefanski said. "Get him into practice, get him some plays here and see how he responds."

Another comeback is abound for Williams, but it's a challenge he's familiar with — and knows he can conquer again.

"It's another chapter in the book to come back and be better and prove again what I can do," he said.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett returns to practice

Garrett was back at practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered injuries in a car accident

news

Browns discuss early 4th-down play call vs. Falcons, strive to eliminate mistakes in all areas

The Browns didn't execute in the critical moments of a narrow loss

news

Three Browns players to don international helmet stickers to celebrate league-wide diversity

David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Hjalte Froholdt will each don a helmet sticker of their home nation's flag for Weeks 4 and 5

news

Alex Wright eager to show growth in possible elevated role in Week 4

Wright could see his biggest role yet with the Browns in Atlanta due to injuries to Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

news

Myles Garrett 'feeling a lot better' after car accident

Garrett did not practice this week after the accident but is still hoping to play Sunday against the Falcons

news

Success in run game fueling Browns' offensive growth

The Browns' offense has been one of the most efficient groups in the league, and the success all starts with the run

news

Jacob Phillips looks to 'play loose and play fast' in new starting LB role

Phillips will replace Anthony Walker Jr. as the starting middle linebacker

news

Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out for season

Walker suffered a torn quad tendon and was carted off in Thursday night's game against the Steelers

news

Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Chubb continued his torrid start to 2022 on a primetime stage

news

Jacoby Brissett believes Browns moved toward 'what we want this offense to look like'

Brissett executed the Browns' offensive blueprint and provided a silver lining from a difficult loss

news

Secondary working to get 'everyone on the same page' after Week 2 miscues

The group is emphasizing over-communication after it allowed several game-changing plays due to coverage confusion against the Jets

Advertising