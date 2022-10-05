Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-2 and coming off a 23-20 loss to the Falcons. The Chargers are 2-2 and coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans.
- The Chargers lead the all-time regular season series, 9-18-1. The Browns won the last game, 47-42, in Week 5 on Oct. 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Run it up – After his third 100-yard performance in four games this season, RB Nick Chubb will look for another big game against a Chargers defense that ranks 14th against the run this season. Chubb is second in the NFL with 459 rushing yards.
- Holding Herbert – Chargers QB Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards, posing a tall challenge for a Browns defense that ranks 13th in the league in pass defense.
- Schedule gauntlet begins – Week 5 marks the first game of a challenging stretch ahead for the Browns, who will also play the Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins and Buccaneers in the next two months. All of those teams are in the top six of ESPN's Football Power Index.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
