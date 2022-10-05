How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

Oct 05, 2022 at 04:26 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440_W5

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 2-2 and coming off a 23-20 loss to the Falcons. The Chargers are 2-2 and coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans.
  • The Chargers lead the all-time regular season series, 9-18-1. The Browns won the last game, 47-42, in Week 5 on Oct. 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Run it up – After his third 100-yard performance in four games this season, RB Nick Chubb will look for another big game against a Chargers defense that ranks 14th against the run this season. Chubb is second in the NFL with 459 rushing yards.
  • Holding Herbert – Chargers QB Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards, posing a tall challenge for a Browns defense that ranks 13th in the league in pass defense.
  • Schedule gauntlet begins – Week 5 marks the first game of a challenging stretch ahead for the Browns, who will also play the Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins and Buccaneers in the next two months. All of those teams are in the top six of ESPN's Football Power Index.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, 2022

news

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 21, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Jan. 10, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25, 2021

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns on Dec. 20, 2021

Advertising