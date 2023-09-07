Greg Newsome II has kept receipts, and is prepared to face off against the Bengals' wide receivers

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II keeps receipts. Specifically, when it comes to the Bengals and his history with their wide receivers.

As they head into the season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Newsome still holds onto those past events as a form of motivation.

"Any way you can get an edge, any single game to just elevate your game, even that one percent more, definitely always keep receipts," Newsome said on Thursday.

The Bengals' receiving corps presents a challenge heading into Week 1 of the regular season. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all complement one another as part of the Bengals' offense. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has taken note.