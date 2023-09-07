How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 at 02:15 PM
The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST.

Matchup

  • The Browns went 7-10 during the 2022 season. Cincinnati went 12-4 to win the AFC North.
  • The Browns and Bengals split their 2022 series, with Cleveland winning, 32-13, on Oct. 31, and Cincinnati winning, 23-10, on Dec. 11.

Storylines to Watch

  • No. 100 - This is the 100th regular season matchup between the Browns and Bengals. Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 52-47.
  • All eyes on the QB - The Bengals were without star QB Joe Burrow for most of the preseason due to a calf injury. Burrow, however, returned to practice last week and is fully expected to make his sixth career start against the Browns.
  • Revved up D-Line - The Browns will look to bring immense pressure on Burrow, something they've done at a fairly high level in recent matchups with the Bengals. They'll be doing so with a unit that is led by All-Pro Myles Garrett and includes new additions in Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Watch on TV

Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Saturday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Advertising