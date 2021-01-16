How the Browns radio crew has navigated the team's unforgettable moments in an unprecedented season

Jim Donovan raised both arms in the air and leaned forward as he prepared to announce his final words on one of the biggest moments in Cleveland Browns franchise history.

Donovan, the Browns' radio play-by-play broadcaster, was standing on both feet and had spent the last three hours in awe. The Browns, playing their first playoff game in 18 years against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, were going to do the unthinkable.

They were going to win. They were going to stun the NFL. They were going to advance to the next round of the playoffs without their head coach on the sidelines, without their starting left guard and without so many other valuable pieces to one of the best Browns teams in two decades.

"Mayfield takes the snap, and that's going to do it from Pittsburgh! From Heinz Field! Sit back and watch and listen to this one! They will beat the Steelers!"

Donovan had been waiting to make that call since 1999, the first year the franchise was brought back to Cleveland and the first year Donovan became the voice of the Browns. No other NFL radio broadcast had called as many losing games as Donovan and Browns Legend Doug Dieken since the Browns returned to Cleveland.

Now, after more than two decades, the group is preparing to go live from the AFC Divisional Round for the first time.

"It's been so much more enjoyable," Dieken said. "It's so much fun going down to the stadium knowing, 'Hey, we can win this one.'"

But there is one caveat.

They will not be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They were not at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. They haven't been at a road game all season.

This season, as it has been for all football fans, coaches and players, has been far from normal. Donovan, Dieken and Jason Gibbs, the team's radio producer, have called and produced all 17 games from an empty — or, during home games, sparsely-filled — FirstEnergy Stadium. The stadium has been the only space available for them to safely and efficiently conduct their gameday broadcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group has still managed to deliver the sounds for a Browns season that will be remembered for years.

"It's been a challenge from Day 1," Gibbs said. "Even going back to when training camp was supposed to start, and, all of a sudden, we didn't have any preseason games. So we're starting Week 1 and we're in this new world of long-distance cabling and stuff we have no idea about. We've been learning on the fly."

Nearly all of the logistics and routines from the radio crew have been different. Media members are no longer permitted in locker rooms for interviews with players. Press box suites must be adjusted to accommodate social distancing. Gameday procedures no longer include any person-to-person interactions between coaches and reporters — save for virtual press conferences.

All of those wrinkles affect the game day routines that make a radio broadcast. For each game, Gibbs has typically arrived five hours before kickoff to work with Dave Spano, the radio team's audio engineer, to plug in cables and arrange the crew's setup. When the Browns are on the road, Donovan and Dieken have called the game by watching two TVs. The TV on the left has the All-22 angle, which always shows the full length of the field and replicates what they'd see from the press box. The TV on the right contains the standard network broadcast.

Donovan and Dieken arrive about two hours early to conduct pregame mic checks and mentally prepare for the call. In previous seasons, Dieken usually takes a pregame lap around the field to chat with players and coaches, but that pregame routine wasn't possible this year — only in-game personnel from each team have been allowed on the field.