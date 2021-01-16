9 questions for Joel Bitonio, whose long-awaited playoff debut comes Sunday

CB.com: Did anything about how the team played Sunday surprise you?

Bitonio: The blowout was a little surprising. I had faith we could win a game. Coach has really stressed it's all about the ball all season. We joke around that tips and overthrows never find the ground in the NFL. I was screaming that every time we had a tip or something like that. Those don't find the ground, and we had all of those interceptions. When you're +5 in the turnover margin, you win 99.99999 percent of those games. I had faith we could win the game, but going up 35-7 was not expected.

CB.com: How has the offensive line dealt with so many injuries but still maintained the same level of play?

Bitonio: It starts with the coaching staff and the depth we have on this team. Really, the guys who are in there, too, are important. We've missed guys here and there where Jack (Conklin) has missed a game, but then Wyatt (Teller) is there next to him. So when a guy like (Chris Hubbard) has to fill in, there's still a starter there. For my game, Jedrick (Wills Jr.) and JC were there, so Dunn feels a little more comfortable. The coaches get these guys in the right position to play and the players go out there and execute. It's been fun to watch. We've had some years in the past where it's been a struggle if someone goes down. O-line is a tough position to play all 16 games, 17 now, and you need those guys who can come in and fill in for a game or two.

CB.com: What does it mean to you to get your first playoff experience in the Divisional Round?

Bitonio: It's exciting. I was ready to do it after we beat Pittsburgh in the regular season but I'm ready now. I've had a couple of weeks to get my body right and my mind right. You've got to beat the best, and they're the best team in the NFL. It'll be fun for us to go out there and take on that challenge.

CB.com: So much attention gets put on their offense, but what is it about their defense that makes them a challenge?

Bitonio: They have playmakers at every level. Chris Jones and Frank Clark up front are kind of the guys that get it done on the inside. In my opinion, Chris Jones is one of the better D-tackles in the game. He has size, power, quickness. On the back end, Tyrann Mathieu, he makes plays for them and gets them in the right position. They're opportunistic, too. They're about the football. Sometimes they give up some yards, but when they have to make a play, they seem to make a play for that team. Until someone beats them, I'm sure they're the favorites.

CB.com: What's it like to take a mostly healthy team into Arrowhead after a normal week of practice?