Burning Questions: Three questions for the Browns ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers

Will the defense continue to show they are one of the best?

The Browns defense is still top tier in all defense categories despite having their worst game of the season against the Ravens.

"We did miss a lot of tackles," DC Jim Schwartz said. "I think we had about 120 yards after missed tackles in that game. And I bear some responsibility, that's not all players. I can get them closer to the play, and I think that can help them."

The Browns have a chance to reset as they face the 49ers, who have a one of the top offenses in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns defense leads the league in average yards per play with 3.7. The 49ers' offense scored 30-plus points in nine straight games, making them the fifth team in history to do so. The 49ers rank third in rushing yards and first in passer rating, making their offense multi-dimensional and complex to stop.

The Browns have maintained their position as the top team in completion percentage, holding opposing offenses to a rate of only 53.8 percent. They are also first in the league at stopping the run by holding rushers to 3.2 yards per carry.