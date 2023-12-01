Joe Flacco to start at QB for the Browns in Week 13 matchup against the Rams

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is ruled out for Sunday's game 

Dec 01, 2023 at 04:51 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Flacco starting

With QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, QB Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the Browns.

Flacco took first-team reps with the offense throughout the week of practice in Los Angeles, growing comfortable in the offense and calling plays in the huddle. Flacco has been focusing on the game plan since he came to the Browns to become as familiar as he could in a short amount of time. Yet, the practice reps have proved beneficial to get back in the rhythm of calling plays and hearing the specific terminology.

His 16 years of NFL experience will help him as he takes the field for the first time at the helm of the Browns offense on Sunday.

"I love playing this game and anytime an opportunity kind of presents itself, you just got to be patient and see what's in store for you," Flacco said on Thursday.

OC Alex Van Pelt said that seeing Flacco in practice and how he stepped into the huddle to call plays, as well as how he threw the ball with accuracy and velocity, solidified to Van Pelt just what Flacco has left in the tank.

"As a passer, he is exactly that," Van Pelt said. "He's a pure passer, makes all the throws, has the arm strength to push the ball down the field and is accurate at all levels."

