Kareem Hunt ready to 'bring the fire' as he eyes return

Hunt's time on the couch could come to an end as soon as Sunday, when the Browns travel to Baltimore for a pivotal, primetime AFC North matchup with the Ravens.

Hunt, along with T Jack Conklin, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and participated in his first practice in more than a month. The Browns will monitor his status throughout the week and are hopeful he'll be ready to get back on the field as soon as Sunday against the Ravens.

"I'll see how I feel during the week but I'm definitely feeling like I'm going to play," Hunt said. "I always bring the fire so I'm definitely going to come with a lot of energy and fire and just the love because I missed the game."

The Browns have missed Hunt, who provides an X-factor for Cleveland's offense in tangible and intangible ways.

Hunt arguably was performing at the highest level of his career through the Browns' first five games of 2021. Teamed with Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, Hunt ran with reckless abandon both as a traditional ball-carrier and a receiver out of the backfield. He's still among the team leaders with 20 receptions for 161 yards and he averaged 5.2 yards every time he got the ball as a rusher.

The Browns have held their own with Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson, but there's no true way to replace Hunt's unique style of running and his overall skill set.