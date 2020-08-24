Kevin Stefanski: "We have to trust our protocols"

On if he was able to coach practice yesterday:

"I was not, no. A good dry run for our contingency plans."

On who ran yesterday's practice and how he stayed involved:

"I was constantly on the phone all day, obviously, with everybody here. (Defensive coordinator) Joe Woods ran the practice yesterday and did a great job. Having (Chief of Staff) Callie (Brownson) here, obviously, she runs the show. Everything went off without a hitch. I was able to watch 7-on-7 on my iPad about 10 minutes after it ended. Very unique. It is kind of like a bad dream when you know a practice is going on and you are not there. It felt pretty strange."

On the Browns running a two-minute drill in walkthrough yesterday:

"We are getting through our install so that is something that we are installing today. It is also something that we are revisiting with these installs. This is not the first time players are hearing this. We will have some two-minute situations today, and we will have some tomorrow. Really, once it is in, that is when we start to repeat those periods throughout training camp."

On the Browns signing LB Malcolm Smith:

"Excited to add a player of Malcolm's caliber and character. Really excited with his experience and his experience winning. There is a scheme fit here. We have multiple coaches on staff that have coached Malcolm. Excited to add him to the mix."

On LB Mack Wilson's status:

"I do not have an update on Mack. Hopefully, we will have one soon, though."

On how long it took to learn yesterday that his initially presumed positive test result yesterday was not necessarily accurate:

"I think it was four hours. I think the call came in and around 4 a.m. and then [learned more] just before 9 a.m."

On how dangerous it could be during the course of the season if multiple players on a team test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and it potentially be due to an error:

"Yeah, I trust that we have the people involved that can get this thing right. I will just continue to control what I can control."

On where he was located during the four hours of uncertainly before learning more about a potential error with the test results:

"I was at home, and then I quickly left home and got in the car. I figured that would be a good idea. I came down to the condo that I was staying at near work, where it was empty, and I figured I could isolate there."

On what happens if something similar to yesterday occurs on a Friday or Saturday before a game:

"We are just going to follow the protocols. We got a dry run of it yesterday, and we will continue just to follow that. We have these contingency plans. That is why we laid them out. We will be prepared."

On his reference 12 players awaiting test results from yesterday before they can join practice and if that is the total number of players who tested positive yesterday:

"[No]. The 12 players, that is the amount of guys that had not been cleared as of five minutes ago to enter the building today. That is not from myself and the group from yesterday."

On the total number of Browns players, coaches and staff who were initially presumed to test positive yesterday:

"I will just tell you it was multiple."

On what it was like waiting four hours after receiving the initial call he was initially presumed to test positive and if there was a sense of relief when learning what occurred with the tests:

"There was [a sense of relief]. Again, we have worked so hard in this building and on this team and what this organization has done to keep our players and coaches safe. When something like that happens, you immediately mobilize and make sure that we do everything in our power to continue to keep people safe. We jumped on the horn, a lot of phone calls, making sure that we were putting the protocols in place. The good news is that there is a level of preparedness that we have here."

On what has he learned about WR Odell Beckham Jr. since the start of training camp:

"I do not know what I have learned necessarily. We spend a lot of time together out on the field. I finally have gotten to see up close and personal his physical talent. That has been great to get him out here on the grass through individual drills, routes on air and 7-on-7. You just see the guy's skillset is very legit."

On if he could tell Beckham was not 100 percent healthy when reviewing last year's film:

"Honestly, I cannot remember the tape from last year. That was a long time ago."