Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Broncos in Week 12

Handle QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense

DE Myles Garrett said that over the course of the season, the Broncos have incorporated more of their run game and created a more balanced offensive approach with the run and pass game, with Russell Wilson at the helm. They have 19 passing touchdowns this season, which is ninth in the league.

Wilson has an accuracy of being able to stay in the pocket and make throws, Garrett said. He can also get out of the pocket, scramble, stay behind the line and make throws. He can gain yards using his legs and has a unique vision of the field with the long ball. Wilson also takes care of the ball well, as he has only four interceptions and one fumble this season.

"(He's) running their offense really well and is very capable of making those off schedule plays that he's made his whole career," Stefanski said. "You've seen him do it in these games. He gets out of the pocket, and he can run, he can throw it to all areas of the field. So, he's a major point of (the) offense."

The Broncos offense is also capitalizing off the field position that their defense puts them in with the forced turnovers. They are tied for fifth in the turnover margin with plus-6.

"Their offense is just being there for them, whether it's three or six," Garrett said. "They're putting points on the board and once they continue to stack those big momentum plays, offense putting the ball in, that's when the defense can really go hunt. I think that's really what has set them apart."

The Broncos' run game has also improved over the course of the season. After a slow start, in five of their last six games have rushed for over 100 yards. They are 27th in the league in rushing attempts this season with 247, and average 4.5 yards per carry. However, the Browns have to find ways to take the run game out of their offense.