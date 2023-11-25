Burning questions for the Browns head of Week 12 matchup against the Broncos

Will the Browns run the ball effectively?

The Browns will need to establish their run game against the Broncos on Sunday, especially with a loud home crowd cheering on the opposition. The Browns have rushed for over 150 yards this season in every road game.

The team is 2-2 on the road, but every game has come down to a late drive. The run game kept the Browns offense alive in those games and carried them through three quarters.

They must do the same against the Broncos. In their last four home games, they gave up 234 rushing yards to the Jets, 137 rushing yards to the Packers, 62 rushing yards to the Chiefs and 175 rushing yards to the Vikings. Out of all the games, the only one that was not a close call was the game played against the Chiefs in Week 8.

The Browns run game has continued to improve over the course of the season, as they have used the trio of RB Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. to their advantage. They are averaging 142.7 rushing yards per game this season and 11 total rushing touchdowns.

The Browns run game must be effective Sunday if they want a shot to win in a stadium that is known to be hard to come away with a win.