Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Seahawks in Week 8

Limit turnovers

The Browns have committed the second most turnovers in the NFL and rank 29th in turnover differential at minus-6. They have continuously talked about the importance of ball security and not committing those turnovers.

Walker has played a role in that number, as he has thrown three interceptions in his two games. As he takes the field at starting quarterback on Sunday, cutting back on those turnover-worthy plays is important.

"For me, it's just continuing to just see what I see," Walker said. "Play faster, play a little faster, trust my instincts a little more. And I think those plays that are turning like close to interceptions, is just me not trusting my instincts and making that read when it's time to make it."

Van Pelt said that it comes down to making good decisions. When reflecting on the Colts game in Week 7, Walker threw one interception in the second quarter, Van Pelt said that it was a throw that went too far back inside. However, it was the correct decision to throw the pass; it was just where the ball landed. Van Pelt knows that Walker understands the decision-making aspect and can make the correct plays – as he's helped the Browns win their last two games.