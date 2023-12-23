Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Texans in Week 16 

Continue to build off success in the passing game

In the last two games, QB Joe Flacco has thrown for over 300 passing yards, and spread the ball around to at least eight pass catchers. OC Alex Van Pelt said that when they spread the ball around to multiple pass catchers, it makes opposing defenses have to play the whole field.

The Browns could look to continue that momentum in Week 16 against the Texans, as their pass defense allows an average of 239.1 passing yards per game, which is eighth worst in the league. They have given up a total of 3,635 passing yards this season and allow 7.7 yards per attempt. However, they've allowed the least amount of passing touchdowns this season with 14 and have 12 total interceptions.

The Browns have also been using the play action as an effective tool in their offense with Flacco at the helm. Even as the Browns run game has struggled in recent weeks, the play-action pass has allowed the Browns to find open pass catchers and continue offensive drives.