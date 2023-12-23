Burning questions for the Browns ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Texans

Will there be opportunities to run the ball?

The Browns' run numbers have been down in the past two weeks due to facing defenses that are good at stopping the run. In Week 14 against the Jaguars, they averaged 2.9 yards per carry, and against the Bears in Week 15, the Browns rushed for a season-low 29 yards on 18 attempts.

At NRG Stadium, they will play a Texans defense ranked second in the league in holding opposing runners to 3.4 yards per carry. Houston's run defense is good, but they are currently missing two significant pieces in their operation. LB Blake Cashman and rookie DE Will Anderson Jr. missed Week 15 with injuries and did not practice this week. Both Anderson and Cashman were officially ruled out for Sunday's game, neither practiced throughout the week. Cashman leads the Texans in tackles with 85 in 12 games played. Anderson Jr. has 42 tackles and five sacks in 13 games.

If they can't go, the Browns shouldn't shy away from running the ball in a hostile environment. It will be beneficial to have some consistency in the run game on Sunday because the Texans have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, the sixth worst in the league.