Keys to the Game

Keys to the Game: How the Browns can claim a win over the Bengals in Week 1

Browns look to start Week 1 off on a strong note and set the tone for the season

Sep 09, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Keys Wk1

All the work throughout training camp and preseason leads up to Sunday – the first regular season game. The Browns and Bengals face off in the 100th "Battle of Ohio" at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Let's look at three of the biggest keys for the Browns to find success against the Bengals in the home opener.

Deshaun Watson commands the offense

As QB Deshaun Watson steps to take the reins of the Browns' offense, one of the major factors will be how he takes charge. The Browns have worked through different offensive formations and bringing a level of versality that complements Watson's skillset.

Now it's time to put it into action in a regular season game. Watson is ready to showcase who he is at quarterback from the first game of a season and lead the Brown's offense.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski believes Watson is ready.

"I think you guys get the sense from Deshaun when you talk to him, and I spend a lot of time with him in the quarterback meeting, just meetings with just me and him and talking about all things," Stefanski said. "And I think he's in a very good place. Like he's told you guys, he's in a very good place. And I think he's had a strong offseason. I think he came back in April very determined, very locked in, like we've talked about. And I think this is all part of it as you go into the season. This is, as you know, a 17-game journey. And to get ready for that journey, it takes a lot of work, hard work in that meeting room on the field, and I think he's attacked all of it."

Yet, the Bengals' pass rush presents its own unique challenges, which could affect how Watson takes command of the Browns' offense and adjusts.

"It's a very good rush attack and they can hit you in multiple ways," Stefanski said. "They can rush three and they can get home with three. I've seen that happen with their guys. Great effort. Unbelievable. They're going to play through the echo of the whistle. And then I think their blitz package is good. They can drop eight, they can rush eight. The linebackers can blitz. So, they really keep you on your toes. I think their stunts and their games are very well coached, well executed. So, I think when you talk about their rush, I think it comes from a variety of different areas."

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out photos of the team working to prepare for their first regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals

20230906-MS-14
1 / 55
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
2 / 55

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
3 / 55

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
4 / 55

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
5 / 55

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
6 / 55

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
7 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
8 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
9 / 55

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
10 / 55

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
11 / 55

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Lucas Havrisik (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
12 / 55

Kicker Lucas Havrisik (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
13 / 55

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
14 / 55

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
15 / 55

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
16 / 55

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
17 / 55

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
18 / 55

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
19 / 55

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
20 / 55

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
21 / 55

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
22 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
23 / 55

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
24 / 55

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
25 / 55

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
26 / 55

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
27 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
28 / 55

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
29 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
30 / 55

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
31 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
32 / 55

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
33 / 55

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
34 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
35 / 55

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
36 / 55

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.
37 / 55

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
38 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
39 / 55

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
40 / 55

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
41 / 55

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
42 / 55

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
43 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
44 / 55

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
45 / 55

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
46 / 55

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
47 / 55

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
48 / 55

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
49 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
50 / 55

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
51 / 55

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
52 / 55

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
53 / 55

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
54 / 55

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.
55 / 55

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defend the Bengals' receivers

As the Browns debut their defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in a regular season game, the overall outlook of the defense will be an important factor in Week 1 against the Bengals. They are eager to showcase the work they've put in throughout the preseason.

Yet, in this specific matchup, the Bengals' receiving core presents a particular challenge as they complement one another.

"When it's all said and done, that's going to be one of the keys to this game is how well we do with run after the catch with their receivers," Schwartz said on Thursday. "Everybody wants to think it's all plays down the field, but five-yard completions that they run for 25 can be just as damaging to the defense."

In Greg Newsome II's eyes, the Browns' secondary and pass rush match up well against the Bengals' receiving core. Their success in limiting the Bengals' receivers will play a role on Sunday. It's a matchup Newsome is ready to take on. Whichever WR he lines up across from, Newsome sees an opportunity to go against one of the top wide receiver rooms in the league.

Having Denzel Ward back into the mix, as he was officially cleared from concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday, adds more depth to their secondary and will help in defending the Bengals' receivers.

Wide receiver core adapts to Watson's improvisational skills

As the Browns' look to use the versatility of their offense and Watson's ability to adjust, the passing game can play an important role. Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea is excited to show off how his receiving core has prepared for the season.

The Browns' wide receiver core – consisting of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell – have also built a level of chemistry between themselves and Watson. How that connection plays out on the field allows can not only help them to adapt to Watson's skillset, but also execute properly. And O'Shea is confident in where his group is at in their understanding of Watson's skillset.

"Yeah, I think the group has adapted very well to Deshaun and his skill set," O'Shea said on Friday. "And I think that's important to know it's something that takes time and nothing more important than our practice on the field to get that right. And then ultimately, we need to transfer to that to the game field. But Deshaun is so talented in so many things that he does that we need to understand the player he is and then obviously play to his skill set, which I think that there's better awareness than we've had as we sit right here of just how they can play off each other and use their skill sets best with the guys we got out there."

