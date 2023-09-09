Keys to the Game: How the Browns can claim a win over the Bengals in Week 1

Deshaun Watson commands the offense

As QB Deshaun Watson steps to take the reins of the Browns' offense, one of the major factors will be how he takes charge. The Browns have worked through different offensive formations and bringing a level of versality that complements Watson's skillset.

Now it's time to put it into action in a regular season game. Watson is ready to showcase who he is at quarterback from the first game of a season and lead the Brown's offense.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski believes Watson is ready.

"I think you guys get the sense from Deshaun when you talk to him, and I spend a lot of time with him in the quarterback meeting, just meetings with just me and him and talking about all things," Stefanski said. "And I think he's in a very good place. Like he's told you guys, he's in a very good place. And I think he's had a strong offseason. I think he came back in April very determined, very locked in, like we've talked about. And I think this is all part of it as you go into the season. This is, as you know, a 17-game journey. And to get ready for that journey, it takes a lot of work, hard work in that meeting room on the field, and I think he's attacked all of it."

Yet, the Bengals' pass rush presents its own unique challenges, which could affect how Watson takes command of the Browns' offense and adjusts.