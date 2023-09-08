What They're Saying

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in Week 1 matchup to open the regular season

Sep 08, 2023 at 12:48 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Bengals

As Sunday's Browns vs. Bengals matchup approaches to start the regular season, let's take a look at Cincinnati's perspective on the game.

“Their O-line is really good. Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in football. They got Deshaun (Watson), who obviously is one of the best quarterbacks in football. They just have great players all around. It’s always a challenge when you go up against those guys.” Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing the Browns

Joe Burrow offered no excuses for his failure.

“They're a really good team. They got Myles Garrett. They always got great pass rushers. They got great corners. They make plays on offense." Burrow on his recent struggles versus Cleveland

Joe Burrow praising Myles Garrett.

"The Brown family. Obviously, there's some history with the Bengals there. I feel like in our division every opponent is some kind of rivalry." Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas on history of Paul Brown founder of Browns

Battle Of Ohio

"It means a lot to me. I remember when it started up there and I remember ours when it started. They were our big rival until things began to fade some. Now they're well back in that same position right now. Our division is good. Every team is competitive. There's no one who is going to run away with it." Bengals President Mike Brown on the Ohio rivarly

Mike Browns Sees The 100th Battle

