Burning Questions for season opener vs. Bengals

Will the defense continue to cause havoc for Joe Burrow?

The Browns possess one of the most dominant defensive fronts in the league, and they can disrupt the opposing team's offensive strategy. The Browns are 5-1 against the Bengals since head coach Kevin Stefanski took over. They have found success in beating the AFC North champs mainly because DE Myles Garrett has generated pressure and terrorized Burrow. In his career, Garrett has six sacks on Burrow in four games, and recorded 11 sacks against the Bengals over nine games.

"They're a really good team," Burrow said of the Browns. "They got Myles Garrett. They always got great pass rushers. They got great corners. They make plays on offense."