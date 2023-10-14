Keys to the Game: How the Browns can defeat the 49ers in Week 6

Find ways to limit RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle

The Browns defense have several guys on the 49ers offense that they have to account for, and their pass rush and run defense will need to be top notch.

Two of those 49ers' targets will be RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle. Through the first five games, McCaffrey has rushed for 510 yards on 99 carries for seven touchdowns, as well as 168 receiving yards and one touchdown. Kittle has 215 receiving yards on 17 receptions for three touchdowns.

"I think he's dynamic," DE Myles Garrett said of McCaffrey. "He can catch the ball this way, he can run the ball, not scared to stick his head in there and block, and he can run between the tackles and ability to run outside. Very versatile in what he can do, and I'd be accountable for all those things that he's willing and able to do."

Defensive line coach Ben Bloom said that George Kittle is not only fast and is highlighted because of his receiving stats and touchdowns, but Kittle is also a solid blocker. When Kittle helps as a pass or a run blocker, he has the ability to be very effective. Bloom views Kittle as a "complete tight end."