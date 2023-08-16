Keys to the Game

Keys to the Game: How the Browns can find success vs. Eagles

After two days of joint practices, the Browns will take on the Eagles for their third game of the preseason

Aug 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

After two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Browns will face the Birds Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

We are breaking down the three biggest keys for them to find success in their first away game of the preseason.

1. No More Injuries

The Browns had multiple players leave the game against the Commanders due to injuries: WR Elijah Moore, LB Jacob Phillips, and CB A.J. Green III. Moore and Green both did not practice in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Phillips suffered a season-ending torn pectoral injury. 

DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) also both underwent arthroscopic surgery last week and are not expected to return until after the season begins.

Injuries have hit the Browns rather hard in the first month of training camp, and a healthy day Thursday would go a long way toward a successful gameday. 

 2. Executing on Long Drives

 The Browns' first offensive drive against the Commanders last week was stopped on 4th and 1 at the Washington 1-yard line. The promising drive started on Cleveland's 28-yard line, consisting of 12 plays for 67 yards. Momentum for the Browns and the energy in the building went down.

 The next four possessions for the Browns saw three punts and an interception. The Browns went into halftime and scored no offensive points, and they didn't score at all on offense until there was 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Browns would love to see their offensive backups open the game on a stronger note, and they should feel good about doing so with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to start the game. Thompson-Robinson was phenomenal in the first two preseason games and has looked very capable of producing against NFL talent, and the Browns are banking on him to open the third preseason game in positive fashion.

Photos: Joint Practices with the Eagles - Day 2

Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex

20230815-MS-21
1 / 43
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
2 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
3 / 43

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
4 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
5 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
6 / 43

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
7 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
8 / 43

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
9 / 43

Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
10 / 43

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
11 / 43

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
12 / 43

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
13 / 43

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
14 / 43

Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and the quarterbacks during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
15 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and the quarterbacks during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
16 / 43

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
17 / 43

Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
18 / 43

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
19 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
20 / 43

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
21 / 43

Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
22 / 43

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
23 / 43

Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
24 / 43

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
25 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
26 / 43

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
27 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
28 / 43

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
29 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
30 / 43

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
31 / 43

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
32 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
33 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
34 / 43

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
35 / 43

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
36 / 43

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
37 / 43

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
38 / 43

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
39 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
40 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
41 / 43

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
42 / 43

Kicker Cade York (3) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.
43 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 13 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
3. Defense Continues to Cause Havoc

 The defensive starters set the tone early and scored the game's first points for the Browns on a safety from a Commanders' holding penalty in the end zone.

 The defense also made the Commanders go backward on offense three times with a fast pursuit of the ball. Four players were credited with half sacks for the Browns, and the team had two sacks in total for the game. S Ronnie Hickman also intercepted two passes Friday night.

The Browns would love to see more players step up with big games, particularly at defensive line, where the injuries to Wright and Thomas have created potential openings for more depth players.

