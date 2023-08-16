Keys to the Game: How the Browns can find success vs. Eagles

After two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Browns will face the Birds Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

We are breaking down the three biggest keys for them to find success in their first away game of the preseason.

1. No More Injuries

The Browns had multiple players leave the game against the Commanders due to injuries: WR Elijah Moore, LB Jacob Phillips, and CB A.J. Green III. Moore and Green both did not practice in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Phillips suffered a season-ending torn pectoral injury.

DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) also both underwent arthroscopic surgery last week and are not expected to return until after the season begins.

Injuries have hit the Browns rather hard in the first month of training camp, and a healthy day Thursday would go a long way toward a successful gameday.

2. Executing on Long Drives

The Browns' first offensive drive against the Commanders last week was stopped on 4th and 1 at the Washington 1-yard line. The promising drive started on Cleveland's 28-yard line, consisting of 12 plays for 67 yards. Momentum for the Browns and the energy in the building went down.

The next four possessions for the Browns saw three punts and an interception. The Browns went into halftime and scored no offensive points, and they didn't score at all on offense until there was 41 seconds left in the third quarter.