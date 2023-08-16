Keys to the Game: How the Browns can find success vs. Eagles

After two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Browns will face the Birds Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
We are breaking down the three biggest keys for them to find success in their first away game of the preseason.
1. No More Injuries
The Browns had multiple players leave the game against the Commanders due to injuries: WR Elijah Moore, LB Jacob Phillips, and CB A.J. Green III. Moore and Green both did not practice in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Phillips suffered a season-ending torn pectoral injury.
DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) also both underwent arthroscopic surgery last week and are not expected to return until after the season begins.
Injuries have hit the Browns rather hard in the first month of training camp, and a healthy day Thursday would go a long way toward a successful gameday.
2. Executing on Long Drives
The Browns' first offensive drive against the Commanders last week was stopped on 4th and 1 at the Washington 1-yard line. The promising drive started on Cleveland's 28-yard line, consisting of 12 plays for 67 yards. Momentum for the Browns and the energy in the building went down.
The next four possessions for the Browns saw three punts and an interception. The Browns went into halftime and scored no offensive points, and they didn't score at all on offense until there was 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Browns would love to see their offensive backups open the game on a stronger note, and they should feel good about doing so with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to start the game. Thompson-Robinson was phenomenal in the first two preseason games and has looked very capable of producing against NFL talent, and the Browns are banking on him to open the third preseason game in positive fashion.
3. Defense Continues to Cause Havoc
The defensive starters set the tone early and scored the game's first points for the Browns on a safety from a Commanders' holding penalty in the end zone.
The defense also made the Commanders go backward on offense three times with a fast pursuit of the ball. Four players were credited with half sacks for the Browns, and the team had two sacks in total for the game. S Ronnie Hickman also intercepted two passes Friday night.
The Browns would love to see more players step up with big games, particularly at defensive line, where the injuries to Wright and Thomas have created potential openings for more depth players.