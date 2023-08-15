Team Coverage

Presented by

Shelby Harris believes Browns are 'most primed to win'

Harris’ addition provides the Browns with one more key defensive line veteran who could play a significant role in 2023

Aug 15, 2023 at 01:24 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Shelby_

Shelby Harris saw what the Browns were building on their defensive line over the offseason and wanted to be a part of it.

Bookended by two Pro Bowl edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith and bolstered by the heavy and reliable DT Dalvin Tomlinson in the interior, Smith felt he could find a successful home in Cleveland — especially with a defensive coordinator like Jim Schwartz, who is all about building destructive defensive fronts.

"I felt like out of all the teams I was talking to, they're the most primed to win," Harris said. "How can I turn down the chance to play with those guys up front and playing in Coach Schwartz's defense? I can't pass that up."

Photos: Joint Practices with the Eagles - Day 1

Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex

20230814-MS-36
1 / 52
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
2 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
3 / 52

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
4 / 52

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Eagles Cornerback Greedy Williams (38) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
5 / 52

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Eagles Cornerback Greedy Williams (38) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
6 / 52

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
7 / 52

Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Eagles Wide receiver A. J. Brown (11) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
8 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Eagles Wide receiver A. J. Brown (11) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
9 / 52

Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Eagles Cornerback Greedy Williams (38) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
10 / 52

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Eagles Cornerback Greedy Williams (38) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
11 / 52

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
12 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
13 / 52

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
14 / 52

Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
15 / 52

Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas and Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
16 / 52

Joe Thomas and Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
17 / 52

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
18 / 52

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
19 / 52

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
20 / 52

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
21 / 52

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
22 / 52

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
23 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
24 / 52

Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Joe Thomas and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
25 / 52

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
26 / 52

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
27 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
28 / 52

Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
29 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
30 / 52

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
31 / 52

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
32 / 52

Running back Jordan Wilkins (20) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
33 / 52

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
34 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and the Offensive Line during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
35 / 52

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and the Offensive Line during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
36 / 52

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
37 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
38 / 52

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
39 / 52

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
40 / 52

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
41 / 52

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
42 / 52

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
43 / 52

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
44 / 52

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
45 / 52

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
46 / 52

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
47 / 52

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
48 / 52

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
49 / 52

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
50 / 52

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
51 / 52

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.
52 / 52

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns certainly improved their roster Thursday by adding Harris, which provided depth in the defensive tackle group and a reliable veteran in the locker room. A 10th-year veteran, Harris started 15 games with the Seahawks last season and totaled 44 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. His best season was in 2019 as a member of the Broncos when he recorded 49 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

Harris should provide a lift to a revamped defensive line that had significant problems reaching opposing quarterbacks last season. The Browns were tied for 27th in the league in sacks last season, but Harris sees tremendous improvements coming from Cleveland in that category.

 "You got Pro Bowl guys and Z,and Myles (Garrett) and then Dalvin , who will be a Pro Bowler, and Ogbo (Okoronkwo) who's a great rusher himself, and then with Jordan (Elliott), and everyone," Harris said. "To be in this group and have talent from top to bottom, it makes my job a lot easier."

 Harris had his first practice Monday since joining the Browns in Philadelphia. Sure, he's got a lot to learn about his new teammates over the next three weeks until Week 1, but for someone who has been in the league for a decade, getting to know a new team budding with talent can be a joyful experience.

 "I'm just truly blessed to be in this league going into year ten," he said. "Every day you get to go out in this field, it's a blessing. People will kill to be in this position. So I'm just really just happy to be here and to even be playing the game of football's a special game.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett wants D-Line to 'carve own path' in becoming one of league's top units

Garrett and the defense had two solid practices in Philadelphia
news

Amari Cooper likes where 'communication' is with Deshaun Watson

Cooper and Watson look to build more chemistry against the Super Bowl runner-ups this week
news

Browns will play 'majority' of starters vs. Commanders

Most starters — in addition to QB Deshaun Watson — will start the preseason game Friday against the Commanders
news

Deshaun Watson set to make preseason debut vs. Commanders

Watson will start the Browns' second game of the preseason
news

Bill Callahan impressed by 'major steps' from rookie OT Dawand Jones 

Jones played 74 snaps at the Hall of Fame Game and didn't allow a QB pressure
news

Rodney McLeod believes Browns defense 'feeling good' about schemes from Jim Schwartz

McLeod believes the defense is right where they need to be through the first two weeks of training camp 
news

Deion Jones 'ready to go' for Browns debut

Jones is set to play in his first game with the Browns after they acquired him in a trade with the Falcons last week
news

Browns defense looking to replicate 2021 turnaround game vs. Ravens 

The Browns defense did a serviceable job of limiting QB Lamar Jackson in Baltimore last season, and it's imperative for them to do it again after three straight losses
news

Browns know they must have 'playoff mindset' against upcoming divisional opponents

The Browns can't afford to extend their losing streak in their next two games against the Ravens and Bengals
news

Myles Garrett fine after aggravating shoulder injury, expects to play in Week 7

Garrett exited the Browns' loss against the Patriots in the fourth quarter after aggravating a shoulder injury
news

Myles Garrett 'ready for another round' to correct defensive woes

Garrett feels the urge to step up his game and elevate the rest of the defense from an inconsistent start to the season
Advertising