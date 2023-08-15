Shelby Harris believes Browns are 'most primed to win'

The Browns certainly improved their roster Thursday by adding Harris, which provided depth in the defensive tackle group and a reliable veteran in the locker room. A 10th-year veteran, Harris started 15 games with the Seahawks last season and totaled 44 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. His best season was in 2019 as a member of the Broncos when he recorded 49 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

Harris should provide a lift to a revamped defensive line that had significant problems reaching opposing quarterbacks last season. The Browns were tied for 27th in the league in sacks last season, but Harris sees tremendous improvements coming from Cleveland in that category.

"You got Pro Bowl guys and Z,and Myles (Garrett) and then Dalvin , who will be a Pro Bowler, and Ogbo (Okoronkwo) who's a great rusher himself, and then with Jordan (Elliott), and everyone," Harris said. "To be in this group and have talent from top to bottom, it makes my job a lot easier."

Harris had his first practice Monday since joining the Browns in Philadelphia. Sure, he's got a lot to learn about his new teammates over the next three weeks until Week 1, but for someone who has been in the league for a decade, getting to know a new team budding with talent can be a joyful experience.