Burning Questions for 3rd preseason game vs. Eagles

2. Can another WR stand out?

WR Austin Watkins, who was a member of the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, has been the most impressive receiver in the last two games for the Browns.

Watkins was the Browns' top receiver in both games. He had the most receiving yards and caught the game-winning touchdown against the Jets. In the following game against the Commanders, he caught six passes for 71 yards out of eight targets.

Can anyone else step up with a big game? WRs David Bell and Mike Harley Jr. caught touchdown passes against the Commanders and could be in line for big games.

3. How do Browns stack up against Eagles RBs?

The Browns ranked 32nd in run defense last season and were 31st in yards before contact, but they've revamped their defensive line with more veterans and playmakers this offseason.

Most, if not all of the starters will not play Thursday, but the Eagles' run game should still be a quality test for the backups and offer a glimpse at how much more equipped the Browns could be against the run. Their backfield is composed of D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, who are four capable veteran rushers. Top rushers such as Swift, Penny and Gainwell might not play, but Scott — as well as RB Trey Sermon — could see touches.