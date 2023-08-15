Burning Questions

Burning Questions for 3rd preseason game vs. Eagles

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head into their third preseason game

Aug 15, 2023 at 01:41 PM
Doc Louallen

The Browns will square off against the Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field after having had two joint practices with each other.

Here are the top three burning questions ahead of the game:

1. Can DTR keep it going?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the best QB statistically for the Browns this preseason, leading all quarterbacks in every category

Against the Commanders, Thompson-Robinson ended the day completing 9 of 10 passes for 102 yards with a 102-passer rating and a touchdown. In the Hall of Fame Game, Thompson-Robinson went 8-for-11 for 82 yards and one touchdown in the game, and he also rushed six times for 36 yards.

Thompson-Robinson will start against the Eagles, and another quality performance will continue to boost an already-skyrocketing stock on the fifth-round pick who has looked plenty capable of being a backup option for QB Deshaun Watson.

Photos: Joint Practices with the Eagles - Day 1

Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex

2. Can another WR stand out?

The Browns' young receiver core has had plenty of opportunity to showcase their skills this preseason as veterans and starters Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore have played minimally.

WR Austin Watkins, who was a member of the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, has been the most impressive receiver in the last two games for the Browns.

Watkins was the Browns' top receiver in both games. He had the most receiving yards and caught the game-winning touchdown against the Jets. In the following game against the Commanders, he caught six passes for 71 yards out of eight targets.

Can anyone else step up with a big game? WRs David Bell and Mike Harley Jr. caught touchdown passes against the Commanders and could be in line for big games.

3. How do Browns stack up against Eagles RBs?

The Browns ranked 32nd in run defense last season and were 31st in yards before contact, but they've revamped their defensive line with more veterans and playmakers this offseason.

Most, if not all of the starters will not play Thursday, but the Eagles' run game should still be a quality test for the backups and offer a glimpse at how much more equipped the Browns could be against the run. Their backfield is composed of D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, who are four capable veteran rushers. Top rushers such as Swift, Penny and Gainwell might not play, but Scott — as well as RB Trey Sermon — could see touches.

