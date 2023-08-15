Myles Garrett wants D-Line to 'carve own path' in becoming one of league's top units

DE Myles Garrett liked what he saw out of the Browns' retooled defensive line in their two joint practices against one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Garrett and the defense played very well Monday, bringing pressure to QB Jalen Hurts and having their way against an Eagles offensive line that boasts three Pro Bowlers. On Tuesday, Hurts and the Eagles offense showed why they were Super Bowl runner-ups, bringing high intensity back to the Browns defense, who still remained solid throughout the day.

"I think we're flying around (with) a lot more energy, a lot more juice down the field because it's for the ball, and there were fewer mistakes," Garrett said. "But those guys over there were in a position to win it big for a reason. They executed at a high level, made some big plays, and hats off. We must keep executing and finish each play on top like we can."

Eagles long-time center Jason Kelce, a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons, praised the Browns defensive line, saying they were one of the better end-to-end groups in the league.