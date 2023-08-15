How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 17, 2023

Aug 15, 2023 at 02:41 PM
The Cleveland Browns will travel to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. EST to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 1-1 in the preseason following their 17-15 loss to the Commanders last week. The Eagles lost their preseason opener last week to the Ravens, 20-19.
  • The Browns played the Eagles in the preseason last year and lost 21-20 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Joint practices - The Browns and Eagles had two joint practices Monday and Tuesday. The Browns used their starters in the joint practices but will likely rely on their depth players in the game.
  • More DTR - QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is showing he has the skillset to that could complement Deshaun Watson well as his backup. He has been one the best QBs in the NFL this preseason, completing 17 of 21 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in two games.
  • Defensive surge - The Browns held the Commanders to 31 first-quarter yards -- 3.1 yards per play -- and just 12 passing yards. They'll look for another strong start against the Eagles.

Watch on TV

Pregame: 7 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., WEWS

Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 3:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 7:30 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

