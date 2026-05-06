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Kimberly-Clark Professional and the Browns team up to enhance fan experience at Huntington Bank Field

Kimberly-Clark Professional first began their partnership with the Browns in 2025

May 06, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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As the Browns continue their efforts to create a memorable game day experience for fans at Huntington Bank Field, they upgraded key hygiene and restroom elements throughout the stadium in partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional (KCP).

The Browns and KCP first began their partnership in 2025, with the installation of restroom upgrades occurring before the start of the 2025 season.

"High‑traffic venues like Huntington Bank Field require solutions that can perform under pressure," District Manager at Kimberly‑Clark Professional David Tucker said. "Working alongside the Browns, our focus has been on supporting the operational demands that come with hosting major NFL events."

KCP provides paper towels, hand soap, toilet paper along with corresponding dispensers at Huntington Bank Field. As part of their efforts to modernize Huntington Bank Field, these restroom improvements support the evolving operational needs of a high-traffic NFL venue.

Their partnership creates consistent, well-designed hygiene systems built for peak game day moments that elevates the fan experience with clean, well-stocked restrooms. Through the use of customized ICON® dispenser faceplates featuring Browns branding, the team's identity echoes throughout the stadium and raises the restroom environment.

As the Browns look to always improve efficiency and meet their waste reduction goals, the use of KCP's products helps support those initiatives throughout Huntington Bank Field.

"Kimberly-Clark has been a great partner in helping us enhance our fans gameday experience at Huntington Bank Field," Cleveland Browns Director of Event Management Tyler Harbison said. "We've been able to continuously establish clean and reliable facilities and systems throughout the stadium while advancing our waste-reduction goals. We look forward to seeing continued success working together at Huntington Bank Field."

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