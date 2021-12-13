Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley provide daunting triple-threat off edge

Pick a play on the score sheet from any of the Browns' top three edge rushers Sunday — the three tackles from Jadeveon Clowney, the one sack from Myles Garrett or the two tackles from Takkarist McKinley.

Odds are strong that the play was one of the top highlights of the Browns' 24-22 win over the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. All three edge rushers contributed in sizable ways and played arguably their best individual performances of the season in the same game, one the Browns absolutely needed to win to generate playoff momentum in the final four regular season games.

Together, the trio produced eight tackles, 3.5 sacks, five QB hits and two forced fumbles. The group didn't pass up any opportunities for a game-changing play, and the defense was able to hold on late to seal the win because of them.

"I thought all three of those guys were outstanding," coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "All three of them played so hard, just constantly rushing. That quarterback was not easy to get on the ground, so they were tired."

That quarterback was Tyler Huntley, who replaced Lamar Jackson in the second quarter when Jackson was carted off with an ankle injury. Jackson, the 2019 league MVP, didn't return to the game, but the challenges Jackson poses as an elusive quarterback were still present with Huntley, who's also quick and capable of making impressive throws.

Damage from Huntley and the rest of the offense was minimized, however, with the Browns' edge players.

No play was bigger than a sack from Garrett in the second quarter. The play will be remembered forever with the Browns — it was Garrett's 15th sack of the season and put him in sole possession of the single-season franchise sack record — and it could be the best play of the season, too.

That's because Garrett also forced a fumble, which he recovered himself. The stadium erupted as Garrett scooped the ball with no Ravens defenders between him and the end zone 15 yards away, and he raised his arms in celebration as well once he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown.