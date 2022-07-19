Myles Garrett remains in "99 Club" as highest-rated edge rusher in Madden 23

Garrett first entered the "99 Club" last December and is keeping his membership for the newest edition of the game

Myles Garrett's record-breaking 2021 season has earned him a longer stay in one of the most exclusive clubs in video games.

Garrett was the lone edge rusher to be rated 99 overall in Madden 23, extending his time in the game's exclusive "99 club," which he initially joined in December last year. Only a few players are in the club each year, and he joins Raiders WR Davante Adams as the first two players EA Sports has announced so far as they continue to reveal their ratings.

It's no surprise that Garrett maintained the rating after his 16-sack season, which broke the Browns' franchise record and was one of the top feats by any defensive player in the league last year. Garrett totaled 4.5 of them in Week 4, which also set a franchise record for most sacks in a game. In addition to the sacks, Garrett recorded 51 tackles, one forced fumble and one touchdown, and those last two stats happened on the same play.

Another record is on the table for Garrett in 2022. With four sacks, he'll pass Clay Matthews (62) as the franchise's all-time sack leader.

His Madden rating to begin the season, however, is set — and it can't get higher.

