Myles Garrett remains in "99 Club" as highest-rated edge rusher in Madden 23

It's no surprise that Garrett maintained the rating after his 16-sack season, which broke the Browns' franchise record and was one of the top feats by any defensive player in the league last year. Garrett totaled 4.5 of them in Week 4, which also set a franchise record for most sacks in a game. In addition to the sacks, Garrett recorded 51 tackles, one forced fumble and one touchdown, and those last two stats happened on the same play.