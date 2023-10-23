News and Notes: Browns continue day-to-day approach with QB Deshaun Watson after Sunday's hit

A deeper look at the game-ending series

With 33 seconds left in the game and the Browns down a score, the Browns were at the Colts 1-yard line with no timeouts left. QB P.J. Walker first threw a short incomplete pass to TE David Njoku. Then on second-down, Walker threw another short incomplete pass to Njoku. The Browns then went into third-down, and Walker threw a third incomplete pass to WR Elijah Moore.

Then, as the Browns lined up for fourth-and-goal, they handed the ball off to RB Kareem Hunt, who rushed for one yard for what would be the game-winning touchdown.

"Those four plays took years off my life," Stefanski said. "I'm sure everybody else."

Stefanski explained that the idea on the first pass attempt was to score the touchdown, and that they didn't necessarily want to wait until fourth down to score. However, they were also trying to manage the clock with the clock running after the first-down play. Stefanski said they were in 23 personnel, so they had big players on the field after the first down, and it can be more difficult to run plays out of that grouping.

"So, really mentality being, I knew we were on the one," Stefanski said. "I knew our fourth down call was going to score if we got to it, quite honestly. But I just didn't feel comfortable with the thought of a first down, a second down or a third down play that was going to not get in and then chew off valuable time. So felt confident in the plays we called and ultimately executed that last one."

Stefanski said the plan was to always to hand off to Hunt on fourth down to run the ball. But Stefanski heard from his offensive line in those final plays.

"The line, they were yelling at me. I saw Dawand (Jones) tell me it was a yard," Stefanski said. "I'm like, 'I got you, dude. I'll get there.'

RG Wyatt Teller said as an offensive line, they thought they should run the ball to get in the end zone. However, as they realized how much time was on the clock, they understood Stefanski's approach.