News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns 'sending our best wishes' to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Hamlin has been on the minds of Browns players and coaches in the two days since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday against the Bengals

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:10 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

010423_N&N

As the Browns begin their final week of practice this season, the thoughts of players and coaches are still on the well-being and recovery of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision to his chest in the Bills' game Monday night against the Bengals. The game was postponed, and the NFL has showered Hamlin, who was administered CPR and given an IV on the field after the hit, with support and prayers as he continues to undergo testing and treatment.

"It goes without saying it's been a tough couple days for everybody," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "My thoughts, my prayers and our team's thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family. His family, his football family, (Bills head coach) Coach (Sean) McDermott, (Bills defensive coordinator) Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his teammates. Just thinking about all those guys. Sending our best wishes and sending our prayers to them because that's what we can do right now."

The Browns addressed the incident in their first discussion in a team meeting and have professionals ready for any players who may need help. Stefanski said he let the team know about the resources they have available and acknowledged that it wasn't going to be easy for everyone to resume football activities this week.

"I've talked individually to a bunch of guys, and I of course have opened it up to anyone else who wants to talk," he said. "I think the biggest thing is making sure there are professionals here. We're blessed to have people here every single day, so we have the resources here.

​​"Everybody processes this a little bit differently. Everything about this is just praying for this young man and his family. That's what we can do, and that's what we are doing."

Hamlin's situation has served as a dark reminder about what players put on the line each game.

"In this game, you always know in the back of your head that this is a very physical sport, this is a very, very aggressive, physical sport, and it's tough to really talk about that, especially when you're asking me if it was me," TE David Njoku said. "It could be anybody, but it doesn't really hit until it pretty much happened. All I can say right now is that I'm praying for him and his family."

One positive Browns players and others around the league have been pleased to see is the outpouring of support for Hamlin's toy drive, Chasing M's Foundation, which has received over $6.5 million dollars in donations on a GoFundMe page.

"It just shows that outside people are starting to see that we aren't just football players; we're humans," CB Greg Newsome II said. "I feel like an event like that and what happened shows that we're humans first. I'm glad that they stopped the game. It just shows that we're humans, and we try to go out there and put on a show, but at the end of the day, our safety and our life matters."

The Browns will work through a normal week of practice and meetings leading up to their final game of the season Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Stefanski said while Hamlin has been in everyone's thoughts since Monday, no players have expressed hesitations to him about proceeding through a normal week, and help will continue to be available for anyone who may need it.

"You just are respectful of the situation," Stefanski said. "Every single one of us is thinking about this young man and his family. Then we are also going to do our job, and it doesn't mean we're going to stop thinking about that."

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
1 / 18

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
2 / 18

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
3 / 18

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
4 / 18

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
5 / 18

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
6 / 18

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
7 / 18

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
8 / 18

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
9 / 18

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
10 / 18

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
11 / 18

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
12 / 18

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
13 / 18

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
14 / 18

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
15 / 18

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
16 / 18

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
17 / 18

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
18 / 18

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Injury Updates

OT Jack Conklin (ankle) and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) both did not practice Wednesday after they sustained their injuries Sunday against the Commanders.

Stefanski said he will wait later in the week for more definitive status on if they'll play Week 18.

"We will see," he said. "Not ruling either one out. We will see how the week goes. Hard to say."

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Reggie Ragland looking to build on strong 1st impression

Ragland was the Browns' leading tackler last week just three weeks after he was signed to the active roster

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson believes more scoring coming soon for offense

Watson knows the Browns need to find more ways to score in the final two games of the regular season

news

News & Notes: Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice

Clowney was back at practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 15

news

News & Notes: Browns look to 'finish strong' in final 2 games

With the playoffs out of the picture, the Browns realize the importance of still finishing the season on a positive note and grabbing two wins

news

News & Notes: C Ethan Pocic set to be activated from injured reserve

Pocic will start his first game since Week 11

news

News & Notes: Amari Cooper closing in on another 1,000-yard season

Cooper is close to his sixth 1,000-yard season of his career

news

News & Notes: Browns show appreciation for Jarvis Landry before his return to Cleveland

Landry transformed the culture in the Browns' locker room in his four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Saints last offseason

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson 'getting more and more comfortable' in offense

The Browns saw Watson take another step forward for his second win in his last three games

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes he's 'in the thick of it' for NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett has steadily climbed up the league's sack leaderboard — and hopes to finish the season in the No. 1 spot

news

News & Notes: Browns still have 'business to handle' despite long playoff odds

The Browns understand where they sit in the playoff race but aren't taking their foot off the gas

news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin reflects on long recovery from knee injury

Conklin earned the respect from his teammates for the long hours of rehab he spent over the offseason to recover from a knee injury in 2021

Advertising